How to get Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Both teams are aiming to secure crucial early-season points in their 2026–27 La Liga campaign. In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, Real Madrid earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, with the confirmed start time listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Official match tickets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu can be secured following this step-by-step process:

1. Primary Official Channels

Official Website: Visit the official Real Madrid ticketing portal to book face-value tickets.

2. Ticket Resale & Alternative Options

Official Seat Release (Cessión de Asientos): If initial tickets sell out, continue checking the official website up until matchday. Season ticket holders who cannot attend release their seats back to the club for general resale continuously leading up to kickoff.

Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms such as StubHub list secondary tickets.

How much do Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano vary depending on the tier level and whether you buy directly from the club or via secondary resale platforms such as StubHub.

Official Face-Value Prices (Direct via Real Madrid)

Category 4 / Upper Stands: ~€40–€70

Category 2 & 3 / Lateral & Mid Tiers: ~€75–€130

Category 1 / Lower Main Stands: ~€135–€205

VIP & Hospitality Packages: ~€295–€590+

Secondary Market / Ticket Aggregators

Starting / General Admission: ~€100–€120

Average Resale Seats: ~€145–€260

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Real Madrid arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only once - a 2-2 result against Fiorentina in pre-season. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 2-1 LaLiga win at Espanyol, secured by a 90th-minute goal. Prior to that, Madrid beat Schalke 04 3-0 and won away at Deportivo de A Coruna in pre-season friendlies. They have not lost in their last five outings.

Rayo Vallecano's recent form is less convincing. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on matchday one, preceded by a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their opening league fixture. A 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town in pre-season and a defeat to Feyenoord were further setbacks. Rayo's one win in that run came against Sporting Charleroi, a 3-2 friendly victory. Across the five games, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-1 to Real Madrid, played at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on February 1, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Rayo hosted Madrid in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Madrid hold three wins to Rayo's none, with two draws — including a 3-3 thriller at Rayo's ground in December 2024 and a 1-1 draw there in February 2024.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit sixth while Rayo Vallecano are placed 14th after the opening round of fixtures.