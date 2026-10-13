Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 19:45.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. You can watch live via the link below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Bolton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting positions in the table.

Wolves, under head coach Cesar Peixoto, sit fifth in the Championship and will look to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their most recent outing.

Bolton, managed by Steven Schumacher, arrive in Wolverhampton in 17th place and will be looking to arrest a run of poor form that has left them closer to the relegation places than safety.

The visitors lost 1-2 to Stoke City in their last match and have struggled for consistency, winning just two of their last five games across all competitions.

Peixoto's side have shown they are capable of grinding out results, with wins over West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in recent weeks, but will need to sharpen up at home to maintain their promotion push.

This is a fixture that pits a side with genuine top-six ambitions against a team fighting to pull away from the wrong end of the table.

Read on to find out how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers live on TV and via live stream.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Wolverhampton Wanderers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Championship. Earlier in that run, Wolves beat Sheffield United 1-0 away and West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at home, while drawing 2-2 with Birmingham City. They also suffered a 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Everton, scoring four goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Bolton Wanderers have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 1-2 defeat to Stoke City in the Championship. The Trotters did produce a high-scoring 3-4 win at Norwich City and a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City during this period, but also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Millwall and a 2-3 defeat to West Ham United. Bolton have scored 11 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2018, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 4-0 away at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Wolves have the stronger record, with three wins to Bolton's one, and one match ending in a draw. Wolves scored 14 goals across those five games, while Bolton managed six.

Standings

In the Championship, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit fifth, placing them firmly in contention for the play-off positions, while Bolton Wanderers are 17th, leaving them in need of points to move away from the lower reaches of the table. The gap in league position gives this fixture added edge, with the stakes very different for each side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: