Championship - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at 14 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering a streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.

Wolverhampton Wanderers open their Championship campaign at Molineux Stadium against Blackburn Rovers, with Cesar Peixoto's side looking to make an immediate impression back in the second tier.

Wolves arrive at this fixture in decent early-season form. Three straight wins before the league season begins, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale, suggests Peixoto has his squad pointed in the right direction.

Blackburn come into this game sitting second in the Championship table, which tells its own story about their ambitions this season. Tony Mowbray's side beat Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup last time out and will travel to Wolverhampton with genuine belief.

The two clubs have not met in the league since 2017, making this a fixture with added edge for supporters on both sides. Wolves are placed 22nd in the early standings, so three points at home would carry real weight from the off.

Mowbray is a figure who knows this division intimately, and Blackburn's early-season results suggest they are organised and capable of causing problems on the road.

For Wolves, Molineux should provide a boost. The club's supporters have waited for a return to the Championship, and the expectation will be that their team pushes for promotion at the first attempt.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cesar Peixoto takes charge of Wolves for this opening Championship fixture, though no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off. A projected XI has not yet been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to the game.

Tony Mowbray names his Blackburn Rovers squad with similarly limited information currently available publicly. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side either, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Wolves go into this match having won four of their last five games across pre-season and the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over Port Vale, and they also beat Racing Santander and Doncaster Rovers by the same aggregate margin during pre-season. Their only defeat in that run came against Real Sociedad, who edged them 2-1.

Blackburn's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Burton Albion 2-1 in the Carabao Cup most recently and earlier in pre-season defeated Strasbourg 2-0. A 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest was their heaviest result in that period, and they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town and 0-0 with Accrington Stanley.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2025, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Blackburn's ground. Before that, the sides had not faced each other since the 2016-17 Championship season, when Wolves held Blackburn to a 0-0 draw at Molineux. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Wolves have won twice, with two draws and no wins for Blackburn in that sample.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers are placed second while Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: