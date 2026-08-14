Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Football
GOAL-e

How to watch today's Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Blackburn Rovers
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at 14 Aug 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering a streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

Click here

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

Click here

NowTV

NowTV

Click here

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Click here

Wolverhampton Wanderers open their Championship campaign at Molineux Stadium against Blackburn Rovers, with Cesar Peixoto's side looking to make an immediate impression back in the second tier.

Wolves arrive at this fixture in decent early-season form. Three straight wins before the league season begins, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale, suggests Peixoto has his squad pointed in the right direction.

Blackburn come into this game sitting second in the Championship table, which tells its own story about their ambitions this season. Tony Mowbray's side beat Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup last time out and will travel to Wolverhampton with genuine belief.

The two clubs have not met in the league since 2017, making this a fixture with added edge for supporters on both sides. Wolves are placed 22nd in the early standings, so three points at home would carry real weight from the off.

Mowbray is a figure who knows this division intimately, and Blackburn's early-season results suggest they are organised and capable of causing problems on the road.

For Wolves, Molineux should provide a boost. The club's supporters have waited for a return to the Championship, and the expectation will be that their team pushes for promotion at the first attempt.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

£50 bonus
etoro logo

Get £50 bonus if you invest £100+

18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:

  1. Sign up [via eToro].
  2. Add £100+
  3. Get £50 worth of assets

Click to see T&Cs here.

UK Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Get£50

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Probable lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Formation
Blackburn Rovers crest
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
Blackburn Rovers crest
Blackburn Rovers
BLB

Manager

  • C. Peixoto

Cesar Peixoto takes charge of Wolves for this opening Championship fixture, though no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off. A projected XI has not yet been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to the game.

Tony Mowbray names his Blackburn Rovers squad with similarly limited information currently available publicly. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side either, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

WOL

WOL - Form

MAI
W0-1
RSO
L1-2
DON
W0-2
SAN
W3-0
PVL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BLB

BLB - Form

ACC
D0-0
NFO
L3-0
STR
W2-0
HUD
D1-1
BUR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Wolves go into this match having won four of their last five games across pre-season and the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over Port Vale, and they also beat Racing Santander and Doncaster Rovers by the same aggregate margin during pre-season. Their only defeat in that run came against Real Sociedad, who edged them 2-1.

Blackburn's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Burton Albion 2-1 in the Carabao Cup most recently and earlier in pre-season defeated Strasbourg 2-0. A 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest was their heaviest result in that period, and they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town and 0-0 with Accrington Stanley.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Wolverhampton WanderersDrawBlackburn Rovers
2
3
0
FA Cup
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2025, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Blackburn's ground. Before that, the sides had not faced each other since the 2016-17 Championship season, when Wolves held Blackburn to a 0-0 draw at Molineux. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Wolves have won twice, with two draws and no wins for Blackburn in that sample.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
2
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
00000000
3
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
4
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
5
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
6
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
8
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
10
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
12
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
14
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
15
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
16
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
17
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
18
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
19
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
20
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
21
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
22
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers are placed second while Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google