Today's game between Uruguay and Spain will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Uruguay vs Spain is available to watch live on free-to-air television. ITV1 will broadcast the match, with viewers in Scotland able to watch on STV. Both ITV1 and STV are available without a subscription through standard terrestrial television. For those who prefer to stream, ITVX and STV Player offer free online access to the coverage. TV channel and live stream options for UK viewers are listed below.

Uruguay and Spain meet at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara on Friday, June 26, in the Group H finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides arrive at this fixture knowing exactly what is at stake, with the table still far from settled heading into the final matchday.

Spain head into the game in commanding form. Luis de la Fuente's side brushed aside Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Matchday 2, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring and Mikel Oyarzabal adding a first-half brace to put the result beyond doubt. Four points from two games puts Spain firmly in control of the group.

Uruguay's situation is far more precarious. Marcelo Bielsa's side have drawn both of their group games, including a frustrating 2-2 result against Cape Verde on Matchday 2 that left Bielsa publicly critical of his own team's organisation. La Celeste are on the brink of elimination and need a result.

The South Americans do have attacking weapons to call on. Federico Valverde drives the midfield, while Maximiliano Araújo and Agustín Canobbio provide width and directness. Darwin Núñez remains an option from the bench. The question is whether they can tighten a defence that has already conceded three goals in two games.

Spain, by contrast, have conceded just once across their last five matches. Their structural discipline under De la Fuente has been a consistent feature, and with Rodri anchoring the midfield and Pedri and Dani Olmo operating ahead of him, they are built to control games from the centre.

The Group H permutations are straightforward. A Spain win seals top spot and sends them through; a Uruguay win keeps Bielsa's side alive and puts pressure back on Spain. A draw would likely be enough for Spain but could leave Uruguay dependent on results elsewhere.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Uruguay vs Spain live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Uruguay vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, who has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Celeste, though updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has also yet to confirm his starting lineup, with no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay have taken one win, two draws and one defeat from their last four competitive and friendly outings, drawing both of their World Cup group games. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on June 21, a game in which they twice led before conceding an equaliser in the second half. Earlier in the group stage, they drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia. Across their last five matches, Uruguay have scored five goals and conceded five, with their heaviest result in that run a 5-1 defeat to the United States in a friendly in November 2025.

Spain arrive in far better shape. Their last five matches include two wins, two draws and one defeat, with the most recent result a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on June 21. Before that, they were held 0-0 by Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. Across the five-game run, Spain have scored six goals and conceded one, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in friendlies against Egypt and Iraq before the tournament began.





Head-to-Head Record

URU Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 3 - 1 Uruguay

Spain 2 - 0 Uruguay 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The head-to-head data covers two meetings, both played as friendlies. The most recent came on February 6, 2013, when Spain beat Uruguay 3-1. Before that, Spain won 2-0 on August 17, 2005. Spain have won both recorded meetings, scoring five goals and conceding one across the two fixtures.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently sit in first place while Uruguay are second ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



