Today's game between Southampton and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 12 May 2026, 20:00.

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Southampton vs Middlesbrough is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the UK, you may still be able to watch through your usual Sky Sports subscription by connecting to a Virtual Private Network. A VPN lets you route your connection through a server in your home country, bypassing regional restrictions so you can access geo-blocked content from abroad.

Southampton host Middlesbrough at St Mary's Stadium in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final, with a place in the Wembley final on May 23 at stake.

The first leg at the Riverside ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in Southampton. Two of the division's most evenly matched sides go head to head with Premier League football — and the financial rewards that come with it — within reach.

Southampton finished fourth in the final Championship table with 80 points, one place above Middlesbrough on goal difference alone. The margins between these clubs could not be tighter, and that closeness has defined a rivalry that has already produced two meetings this season.

The tie carries an extra edge after Southampton were charged by the EFL following allegations of a clandestine operation to film Middlesbrough's private training preparations ahead of the first leg. That controversy has added a sharp undercurrent to what was already a fractious playoff contest.

Middlesbrough arrive having kept a clean sheet in the first leg, though Michael Carrick's side will need to find a goal at St Mary's if they are to reach Wembley. Their 5-1 win over Watford in April showed they are capable of scoring freely, but they have been inconsistent in front of goal across their last five matches.

Russell Martin's Southampton are the home side and will carry the backing of a packed St Mary's. Their 3-1 win at Preston on the final day of the regular season suggested they are capable of producing when it matters, and they will look to use home advantage to force the issue.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Southampton have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the second leg, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough are in a similar position, with no team news available from the away camp. Full squad information for both sides will be added as it is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Southampton head into the second leg with a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough in the first leg, and before that they beat Preston 3-1 away from home. A 2-2 draw with Ipswich and a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City also featured in that run, alongside a 2-2 draw at Bristol City. Across their four Championship matches in that period, Southampton showed a consistent ability to score.

Middlesbrough also carry a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five. The first leg stalemate is their most recent result, preceded by a 2-2 draw with Wrexham on the final day of the regular season. Their standout result in that run was a commanding 5-1 win over Watford, and they also beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. A 2-2 draw at Ipswich completed the sequence. Middlesbrough scored eight goals and conceded five across those four pre-playoff Championship matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs was the first leg of this semi-final on May 9, 2026, which ended 0-0 at the Riverside Stadium. Before that, Middlesbrough beat Southampton 4-0 at the Riverside in the Championship on January 4, 2026, a result that will not have been forgotten by either dressing room. Across the last five meetings on record, Middlesbrough hold two wins to Southampton's one, with two draws, and the sides met at St Mary's in September 2025, when the match finished 1-1.

Standings

In the final Championship table, Southampton finished fourth and Middlesbrough fifth, both on 80 points, setting up this playoff semi-final between two sides separated only by goal difference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: