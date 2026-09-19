Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Roma vs Inter is available to watch live via DAZN, which holds the rights to all 380 Serie A matches this season. A DAZN Full subscription is currently available at a promotional rate of €19.99 per month for the first three months, rising to €29.99 per month thereafter, with the offer valid until 20 September 2026. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, 19 September 2026, in the fifth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. With both sides sitting first and second in the table, this is the most compelling fixture the Italian top flight has produced so far this campaign.

Roma arrive in excellent domestic form under Gian Piero Gasperini, having won their opening four Serie A matches and conceded just once. A 2-0 win at Torino last weekend, with goals from Donyell Malen and Niccolò Pisilli, extended a run that also includes a 4-0 demolition of Fiorentina and a 4-0 away victory at Lecce. Gasperini has been characteristically measured about title talk, saying it makes no sense to discuss the Scudetto before twenty matches have been played — but he has also described this Roma squad as one without weaknesses.

Inter arrive off the back of a dramatic 5-3 win over Udinese at San Siro, a result that came with a cost. John Stones, making his first start for the club, picked up a muscular injury and was substituted in the second half. Manager Cristian Chivu also faces questions over his goalkeeper, with Ivan Provedel potentially replacing Josep Martinez between the posts despite Chivu publicly dismissing any issue in that position.

Marcus Thuram was outstanding against Udinese, scoring and assisting either side of half-time to help Inter recover from 2-0 down. The French striker will be central to Inter's attacking threat alongside Lautaro Martínez, who already has a habit of delivering in big moments after his stoppage-time winner against Napoli earlier this month.

Both clubs have 12 points from four games. Roma's defensive record is the better of the two, having conceded just one goal all season compared to Inter's six. Saturday's match will begin to answer how large the gap between these sides truly is.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Inter live.

How to watch Roma vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini has a largely fit squad available for Roma. Wesley took a knock during the Champions League trip to Istanbul but is expected to feature, while Koné remains a doubt in midfield with Pisilli ready to step in alongside Cristante. Emanuele Lulli is named in the projected XI as the right wing-back after recovering from illness, and Leonardo Balerdi is set to start in defence.

Inter will be without John Stones, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Djed Spence, all of whom are listed as injured. Spence has yet to make his debut for the club and will not feature until after the international break. Chivu's projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, though that selection remains subject to change closer to kick-off.

Form

Roma have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only points dropped coming in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League on 10 September. Their three Serie A victories in that run include a 4-0 win over Fiorentina, a 4-0 away result at Lecce, and a 2-1 home win against Atalanta. Across those five games, Roma have scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-3 Serie A win over Udinese on 14 September, having also beaten Napoli 3-2 in a comeback from two goals down on 5 September. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on 8 September. Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was on 5 April 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro in Serie A. Before that, Roma won 1-0 at the Olimpico in October 2025, and Inter won 1-0 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won three and Roma two, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Roma's five.

Standings

Roma currently sit first in Serie A, with Inter second, as the two sides prepare to meet in what is the earliest direct meeting between the top two this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: