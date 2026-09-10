Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and streaming options for your region are listed below.

PSV Eindhoven host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Champions League. Peter Bosz's side return to European competition carrying the form of a team that believes it belongs at this level.

PSV arrive into this fixture on the back of four consecutive Eredivisie wins, including a 6-1 dismantling of FC Utrecht and a 3-1 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA just days ago. That win over Ajax was not without incident — Ruben van Bommel drew criticism after leaving Aaron Bouwman injured with a challenge that earned only a yellow card — but the result confirmed PSV as the division's dominant force so far this season.

Bosz has assembled a squad with genuine European pedigree this summer. Lutsharel Geertruida has been among the headline arrivals, and the depth across the squad reflects a club with serious continental ambitions.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive as the away side but are no strangers to navigating difficult circumstances. Arda Turan's squad has been active in the Ukrainian Premier League, winning four of their last five matches, and they will not travel to Eindhoven simply to make up the numbers.

Both clubs currently sit seventh in the Champions League table, which gives this fixture added weight beyond the prestige of the competition itself. Points matter from the opening matchdays.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peter Bosz names a projected XI featuring Matej Kovar in goal, with a back line of Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel and Guus Til are expected in midfield alongside Noah Fernandez, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi further forward. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for PSV.

For Shakhtar Donetsk, Arda Turan is expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal behind a defence of Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar. Newerton, Oleg Ocheretko, and Yegor Nazaryna are projected in midfield, with Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, and Kaua Elias leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors.

Form

PSV come into this match in outstanding domestic form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Eredivisie victory over Ajax, following a 6-1 win over FC Utrecht the week before. PSV have scored 16 goals across those five matches, conceding just six, and their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard on the opening matchday.

Shakhtar have won four of their last five Premier League outings, with their most recent fixture ending in a 1-2 win over Karpaty. They also recorded a 5-1 victory over Kudrivka and beat FC Kharkiv 1-0, though a 2-0 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr in late August represents a rare stumble. Shakhtar have scored 10 goals and conceded four across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided dataset came in the Champions League on November 27, 2024, when PSV Eindhoven beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. That result gives PSV a 1-0 record against Shakhtar in head-to-head fixtures on record here, with both sides combining for five goals in that single encounter.

Standings

In the current Champions League table, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are placed seventh, making this a direct meeting between two sides level on position at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: