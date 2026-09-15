Championship - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Millwall will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Middlesbrough vs Millwall is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Details of how to access the channel and live stream the match are listed below.

Middlesbrough host Millwall at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their early-season trajectory.

Kim Hellberg's side sit fourth in the table and have been one of the more consistent teams in the second tier, winning three of their last five across all competitions. A 4-3 win over Norwich City last weekend underlined their attacking intent, though a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month served as a reminder of the gap that still exists between Championship sides and established Premier League outfits.

Millwall arrive at the Riverside having endured a difficult run of results. Alex Neil's team have lost three of their last five, including a 5-1 defeat at Southampton and a 3-1 reverse at Blackburn Rovers, and they sit 13th in the Championship standings heading into this fixture.

The Lions did manage a commanding 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in between those setbacks, which shows there is quality in the squad when things click. A trip to a ground where they have historically found it difficult, however, represents a stiff test of whether that result was a turning point or a brief respite.

For Boro, this is a chance to consolidate their position in the top six and put pressure on the sides above them. Home form will be central to any promotion push, and Hellberg will want three points on the board before the next international break.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kim Hellberg has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially reported for Middlesbrough at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Millwall, Alex Neil is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further squad news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Middlesbrough head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 Championship win over Norwich City on September 12, and they also claimed a 1-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Boro have scored ten goals and conceded six, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach under Hellberg.

Millwall's last five matches tell a more difficult story, with two wins and three losses. A 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on September 5 stands out as their best result, but they have since lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers. The Lions have conceded 13 goals across those five fixtures while scoring eight, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 3, 2026, when Millwall won 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall have won two and Middlesbrough three, with Boro claiming a 3-0 victory at The Den in August 2025 and a 1-0 home win in December 2024. The overall goal tally across those five meetings stands at ten goals for Middlesbrough and four for Millwall.

Standings

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough currently sit fourth while Millwall are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: