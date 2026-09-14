Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Udinese will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Inter vs Udinese will be broadcast live on DAZN, with the match also available via Sky and NOW. Subscribers can watch live through their respective platforms.

Inter host Udinese at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Monday, 14 September, in the fourth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season.

Cristian Chivu's side arrive into this fixture with momentum in the league, having won their opening three Serie A matches. Their most recent domestic outing was a 3-2 win over Napoli, though they were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in their Champions League opener last week.

The result in Madrid leaves Inter with work to do in Europe, but the priority now is maintaining their strong league form. A home fixture against Udinese might appear straightforward on paper, yet Inter know better than most that this opponent carries a sting.

Exactly a year ago, an unexpected home defeat to Udinese threatened to derail Chivu's project before it had properly begun. The season recovered and ended in a Double, but the memory of that result will not have faded inside the dressing room.

Udinese arrive in Milan having lost their most recent Serie A game 2-1 to Lazio. Kosta Runjaic's squad is dealing with a significant injury list, with five players ruled out, though they showed resilience earlier in the campaign by beating Monza 3-2 away from home.

The visitors sit 11th in the standings heading into this round, while Inter occupy third. The gap in position does not tell the full story of what Udinese are capable of on their day.

For details on how to watch Inter vs Udinese live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Inter vs Udinese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivu has a largely fit squad available for this fixture. The projected XI includes Josep Martinez in goal, with Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck forming the defensive line. Federico Dimarco is named at left back, while the midfield features Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, and Piotr Zielinski. Andy Diouf and Lautaro Martinez support Francesco Pio Esposito in attack. Djed Spence remains unavailable through injury and has yet to make his debut for the club since joining in the summer.

Runjaic must plan without five players on the Udinese side. Nicolo Zaniolo, Matteo Palma, Alessandro Zanoli, Oumar Solet, and Juan Arizala are all listed as injured. The projected XI is led by Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back line of Enzo Ebosse, James Abankwah, and Nicolo Bertola. Mergim Vojvoda, Jesper Karlstroem, Sandi Lovric, and Hassane Kamara fill the midfield positions, with Unai Gomez, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, and Keinan Davis further forward.

Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League, where they lost 2-1. In Serie A alone, they have won all three games played, scoring eight goals and conceding three. Their 3-2 victory over Napoli was the most recent league outing, and they also beat Cagliari 1-0 and Monza 4-1 earlier in the campaign. Inter have scored in every match across this five-game run.

Udinese have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Lazio. They beat Monza 3-2 in the league and also recorded wins over Venezia and Calcio Padova in the Coppa Italia. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Inter won 1-0 at Udinese's ground in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Udinese claimed a notable 2-1 victory at the Giuseppe Meazza in August 2025, a result that caused significant disruption to Inter's early-season plans. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Inter have won three times to Udinese's one, with one additional Inter win coming in a Coppa Italia tie. The sides have scored 11 goals combined across those five meetings.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Inter sit third ahead of this fixture, while Udinese are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: