Today's game between Germany and Curacao will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Germany vs Curaçao is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams on ITVX and STV Player.

Germany open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Curaçao in Group E at NRG Stadium in Houston, with the four-time champions facing a side making their debut on football's biggest stage.

Julian Nagelsmann's squad arrives in North America in strong form, having won all five of their most recent matches across friendlies and qualifying. Germany put six past Slovakia in November and followed that with victories over Ghana, Switzerland, Finland, and the United States in the build-up to the tournament.

Curaçao's story is one of the most remarkable in this World Cup. With a population of around 156,000, the Caribbean island is the smallest nation ever to qualify for the finals. Their unbeaten ten-match qualifying run, which included seven wins and results such as a 7-0 victory over Bermuda and a 5-1 defeat of Haiti, announced them as a side not to be underestimated.

Dick Advocaat, at 78 the oldest coach in World Cup history, returned to take charge of the Blue Wave ahead of the tournament. His appointment gave the squad a significant lift after a difficult run of friendly results, and his experience managing at the highest level in European club football adds a tactical dimension that belies Curaçao's underdog status.

Assan Ouedraogo was a late addition to Germany's squad after Lennart Karl picked up an injury, with the RB Leipzig midfielder earning a surprise call-up that he described as an explosion of emotions. Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has been vocal about Nagelsmann's position, making clear that the manager's future depends entirely on results in North America.

For Curaçao, this match represents a historic moment. No side with a smaller population has ever appeared at a World Cup, and simply sharing a pitch with Germany at a 72,000-capacity stadium in Houston marks the peak of their footballing history to date.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Germany vs Curaçao, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Germany vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Germany, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad. Assan Ouedraogo is part of the group after being called up as a late replacement for the injured Lennart Karl. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dick Advocaat has named his Curaçao squad with no injuries or suspensions currently reported. No confirmed lineup has been released ahead of the match. Updates will follow as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany arrive at the World Cup with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over the United States in a friendly on June 6, and they followed a 4-0 win over Finland with earlier victories against Ghana (2-1) and Switzerland (4-3). A 6-0 demolition of Slovakia in World Cup qualifying last November rounds out an impressive run that has seen them score 16 goals and concede just five across those five games.

Curaçao's recent record is more mixed. Their last outing was a 4-0 friendly win over Aruba on June 7, but that result followed three consecutive defeats: a 4-1 loss to Scotland, a 5-1 defeat against Australia, and a 2-0 reverse against China. A 0-0 draw with Jamaica in CONCACAF qualifying in November 2025 was the other result in their last five. Across those five matches, Curaçao have scored five goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Germany and Curaçao are recorded in the available data. Sunday's World Cup Group E fixture at NRG Stadium in Houston will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Curaçao currently sit top of the table, with Germany in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: