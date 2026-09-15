LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Real Madrid will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Gemini

Elche vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and via the Premier Sports Player streaming platform. Viewing options are listed below.

Real Madrid travel to Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche for a LaLiga fixture against a home side that has endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 season.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in strong form following a 4-1 dismantling of Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that moved them level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table. Kylian Mbappe was the standout performer, netting twice and providing an assist in what was a commanding display from the visitors.

Elche sit second from bottom in LaLiga and have yet to win a league game this season, collecting just two draws from their opening five fixtures. A 5-0 defeat to Barcelona and a 3-2 loss to Racing Santander reflect the scale of the challenge facing Martin Anselmi's squad.

Mourinho faces some rotation decisions with Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy all sidelined, but the depth of the Madrid squad remains considerable. Bernardo Silva has spoken publicly about the quality of the attacking options around him, and the likes of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler provide genuine alternatives throughout the lineup.

With the Madrid derby against Atletico on the horizon and Champions League commitments already underway, Mourinho will be mindful of managing minutes. That said, a struggling Elche side at home offers an opportunity to build further momentum in the title race.

For TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Anselmi names a projected XI that includes Matias Dituro in goal, with Federico Redondo, Victor Chust, Buba Sangare, and Roy Revivo forming the defensive unit. Yago Santiago is listed as injured and will not be available for the home side. No suspensions are reported for Elche.

Jose Mourinho is expected to line up with Thibaut Courtois in goal, supported by Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, and Marc Cucurella at the back. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are projected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all ruled out through injury.

Form

Elche have taken two draws and suffered three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, recording a W-D-L record of 0-2-3. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao, while earlier results include a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona and a 3-2 loss to Racing Santander. Elche have scored five goals and conceded 13 across those five fixtures, and they are yet to win a league game this season.

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and they also beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that run came against Real Betis, a 1-0 loss. Madrid have scored 15 goals across those five games while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, with Real Madrid winning 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three, Elche have won none, and two matches have ended level. Madrid have scored 13 goals in those meetings, with Elche netting five.

Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 19th, while Real Madrid are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: