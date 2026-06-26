Today's game between Egypt and Iran will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Gemini

Egypt vs Iran is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer. The match can also be followed through the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Egypt and Iran meet at Seattle Stadium on Matchday 3 of Group G, with both nations carrying genuine knockout ambitions into what amounts to a winner-takes-control fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt arrive at the top of the group on four points after a clinical 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver. Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist as the Pharaohs came from behind to claim the nation's first-ever World Cup win, a result that gave Hossam Hassan's side real belief and momentum heading into the final round.

Iran sit second on two points following a disciplined 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles on Matchday 2. Amir Ghalenoei's side drew admiration for their defensive organisation, but they remain without a goal in two World Cup appearances and know they must find one here to keep their campaign alive.

The permutations are straightforward. A win for Egypt confirms them as group winners. A win for Iran sends them through with maximum momentum and potentially at the summit of the group. A draw keeps Egypt safe but forces Iran to wait on results elsewhere — an uncomfortable position given the tightness of the standings.

Salah remains the focal point of Egypt's attack, and Iran's backline — anchored by Shoja Khalilzadeh and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand — will need a commanding performance to contain him. At the other end, Mehdi Taremi leads Iran's attacking threat and will be eager to break his side's goalless run in this tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt vs Iran live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Egypt vs Iran with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hossam Hassan names a projected XI with Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal, backed by a back four of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and Rami Rabia. Mohamed Salah, Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour, and Mostafa Ziko provide midfield and wide support, with Omar Marmoush leading the line. Hossam Abdelmaguid is listed as injured, though no suspensions are reported for the Pharaohs.

Amir Ghalenoei's projected Iran lineup features Alireza Beiranvand in goal behind a defence of Ehsan Haji Safi, Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanaani, and Shoja Khalilzadeh. Ali Nemati, Saeid Ezatolahi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh operate in central areas, with Saman Ghoddos and Mohammad Mohebi supporting striker Mehdi Taremi. No injuries or suspensions are reported for Team Melli, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 H. Abdelmaguid Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Egypt come into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over New Zealand on June 22 — the Pharaohs' first-ever World Cup win — with Salah on the scoresheet. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener and lost 2-1 to Brazil in a June friendly. Egypt also beat Russia 1-0 in late May and drew 0-0 with Spain earlier in the year, scoring six goals and conceding four across those final four matches of that run.

Iran are unbeaten across their last five outings, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Belgium on June 21, following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 16. Ghalenoei's side beat Mali 2-0, Gambia 3-1, and Costa Rica 5-0 in their pre-tournament friendlies, scoring seven goals and conceding three across the five-match stretch. Iran have yet to score in two World Cup appearances.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Egypt and Iran. Official historical records for this fixture will be updated when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Egypt currently occupy first place while Iran sit second heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egypt vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



