Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and SSC Napoli will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 17:00.

TNT Sports 1 will be joining the game - although viewers should be aware that coverage joins the match while it is in progress.

Antonio Conte's Napoli travel to the Stadio G. Sinigaglia to face Como in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Napoli sit second in the table and cannot afford to slip up. Their 4-0 demolition of Cremonese last weekend — with Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rasmus Hojlund all on the scoresheet — showed what this squad is capable of when firing on all cylinders. The challenge now is consistency.

Conte's mood has not been entirely settled off the pitch. His public frustration with Romelu Lukaku, who has been conducting rehabilitation away from the club's base, added a layer of tension to what is otherwise a well-functioning squad.

Como arrive at this fixture in fifth place, buoyed by a 2-0 win over Genoa last Saturday — though that result came at a cost. Nico Paz was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in the first half, and his availability for this match remains a significant concern for Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas himself is a story worth watching. Como's president has confirmed the Spaniard is free to speak to Chelsea about their managerial vacancy, which means this could be one of his final games in charge at the Sinigaglia. Whether that uncertainty affects his squad's focus remains to be seen.

Real Madrid's decision to activate their buyback clause for Nico Paz adds another subplot to Como's season. The Argentine's potential departure this summer has been widely reported, though for now the focus is on the pitch.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Napoli live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Como vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Como are without several players heading into this fixture. Nico Paz, Sergi Roberto, Marko Vojvoda, and Jesurun Addai are all listed as injured. No players are currently suspended. Fabregas has no confirmed projected XI available at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Napoli travel with their own injury concerns. David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and A. Vergara are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for Conte's squad. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Como have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A victory over Genoa on April 26, though the match was overshadowed by the Nico Paz injury. Prior to that, Como lost 2-1 to Sassuolo and were beaten 3-4 by Inter in the league, with an earlier Coppa Italia exit to Inter also in the run. Their only point outside the Genoa win came in a goalless draw at Udinese.

Napoli have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive outings. The most recent was a commanding 4-0 Serie A win over Cremonese on April 24. Before that, Napoli lost 0-2 to Lazio and drew 1-1 with Parma, but they also claimed a 1-0 victory over AC Milan and a 0-1 away win at Cagliari in the same run. Napoli scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Coppa Italia on February 10, 2026, when the match at the Maradona ended 1-1. Before that, a Serie A fixture in November 2025 also finished goalless when Napoli hosted Como. The most recent competitive victory in this fixture belongs to Como, who beat Napoli 2-1 at the Sinigaglia in February 2025. Across the four most recent competitive meetings, neither side has dominated — results have split fairly evenly, with Napoli's 3-1 Serie A win in October 2024 their most convincing result in the sequence.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Como sit fifth while Napoli are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: