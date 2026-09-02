Championship - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 2 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Burnley vs Middlesbrough is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering a live stream option for those without a Sky subscription. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Burnley host Middlesbrough at Turf Moor in the Championship, with both clubs sitting at very different ends of the table after the opening weeks of the 2026/27 season.

Nicky Hayen's side have endured a difficult start to life back in the second tier. Three consecutive defeats have left the Clarets rooted in the relegation zone, and the pressure is already mounting on the Turf Moor faithful.

The most recent of those losses was a 4-1 home defeat to Norwich City, a result that underlined just how much work Hayen has ahead of him. A 3-1 loss to West Brom before that only compounded the sense that Burnley's defensive frailties remain a serious concern.

Middlesbrough arrive in far better shape. Kim Hellberg's team have won three of their last five matches and sit sixth in the Championship table, making them genuine contenders for the automatic promotion places at this early stage.

The visitors beat West Brom 3-1 on the road in their most recent outing, a result that confirmed their credentials as one of the division's stronger sides so far. They have also progressed in the Carabao Cup, beating Doncaster Rovers and Wrexham to advance through the early rounds.

For Burnley, this is a chance to arrest a run that has quickly turned alarming. For Middlesbrough, three points would push them further into contention at the top end of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Middlesbrough live.

How to watch Burnley vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burnley manager Nicky Hayen has not yet confirmed his probable starting XI for this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg is similarly yet to confirm his squad plans, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of Wednesday's match.

Form

Burnley have taken one point from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, one draw, and three losses. Their sole victory came in a Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Notts County, while in the Championship they have lost to both West Brom (3-1) and Norwich City (4-1) and drawn 2-2 with West Ham. They have scored five goals and conceded ten across those five games, a record that reflects the defensive problems Hayen must address.

Middlesbrough have been considerably more consistent, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-1 Championship loss at Blackburn Rovers. They beat West Brom 3-1 in their most recent league outing and have also won away at Doncaster Rovers (3-1) and Wrexham (1-0) in the Carabao Cup. Across five matches, Hellberg's side have scored eight goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 when Middlesbrough hosted Burnley in the Championship on December 29, 2024. The fixture before that, played at Turf Moor on December 6, 2024, also ended level at 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in all competitions, Burnley have won once, Middlesbrough have won once, and three matches have ended in draws. Burnley's only win in that run came in April 2023, when they won 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley currently sit 23rd while Middlesbrough are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: