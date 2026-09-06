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League One
team-logoBromley
Copperjax Community Stadium
team-logoAFC Wimbledon
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How to watch today's Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon League One game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon
Bromley
AFC Wimbledon
League One

How to watch the League One match between Bromley and AFC Wimbledon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
League One - Game Week 5
Copperjax Community Stadium

Today's game between Bromley and AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 20:00.

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Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon is available to watch live on TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

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Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon Probable lineups

Bromley crest
Bromley
BRO
Formation
AFC Wimbledon crest
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
AFC Wimbledon crest
AFC Wimbledon
WIM

Manager

  • A. Woodman

Bromley host AFC Wimbledon at Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in what is a League One fixture with real significance for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Andy Woodman's side come into this match under pressure after a difficult run of results. A 7-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and a 5-0 loss to Leyton Orient in their last two League One outings have left Bromley sitting 21st in the division, and the home crowd will be looking for a response.

AFC Wimbledon arrive in no better shape. Johnnie Jackson's team sit 19th in League One, and a 4-1 defeat to Burton Albion in their most recent league outing means they head to south London having won just one of their last four competitive matches.

Both sides are separated by just two places in the standings, which gives this fixture an edge that the raw positions alone do not fully capture. A win for either team would provide a meaningful boost to their early-season confidence.

For Bromley, playing in front of their own supporters offers an opportunity to arrest a slide that has seen them concede 12 goals in their last two league games. The defensive record is a concern Woodman will need to address.

Wimbledon's solitary bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, which showed they are capable of grinding out results when they need to. Whether they can replicate that away from home is the question.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

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How to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

BRO

BRO - Form

REA
L1-1
BAR
W0-1
CAM
D1-1
SHW
L7-2
LOR
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WIM

WIM - Form

LOR
L1-1
REA
D0-0
FUL
L3-0
WIG
W1-0
BUR
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bromley head into this fixture in poor form, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in League One, and they were beaten 7-2 by Sheffield Wednesday the week before. Across those five matches, Bromley have scored five goals and conceded 15. Their only win in that run came away at Barnsley, a 1-0 victory in League One.

AFC Wimbledon have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Burton Albion in League One. A 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic stands as their most positive result in that stretch. Wimbledon have scored three goals and conceded six across those five games, with their two draws coming against Reading in League One and Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BromleyDrawAFC Wimbledon
2
1
2
EFL Trophy
Bromley badge
Bromley
BRO
1
AFC Wimbledon badge
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
2
FT
League Two
AFC Wimbledon badge
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
0
Bromley badge
Bromley
BRO
1
FT
League Two
Bromley badge
Bromley
BRO
2
AFC Wimbledon badge
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Bromley badge
Bromley
BRO
1
AFC Wimbledon badge
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
2
FT
National League North/South
Bromley badge
Bromley
BRO
2
AFC Wimbledon badge
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
2
FT
7Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the EFL Trophy in November 2025, when AFC Wimbledon won 1-2 at Copperjax Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Bromley have won two, AFC Wimbledon have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The two sides have also met in League Two and the Carabao Cup in recent seasons, with results split evenly between them.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
5401136+712
W
W
W
L
W
2
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
5320104+611
D
W
W
D
W
3
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
5302136+79
W
L
W
L
W
4
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
530254+19
W
L
L
W
W
5
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
5221107+38
D
W
L
W
D
6
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
522198+18
D
W
L
D
W
7
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
5221111108
D
W
L
D
W
8
ReadingReadingREA
4211115+67
W
W
D
L
9
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
5212106+47
D
W
L
W
L
10
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
421196+37
W
L
W
D
11
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
521297+27
L
L
W
W
D
12
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
514076+17
D
D
W
D
D
13
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
521278-17
W
L
W
D
L
14
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
521268-27
L
W
W
D
L
15
StevenageStevenageSTE
513196+36
W
D
D
L
D
16
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
5203811-36
L
L
W
L
W
17
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
512247-35
L
W
D
L
D
18
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
504179-24
D
L
D
D
D
19
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
411227-54
L
W
D
L
20
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
511339-64
L
D
L
W
L
21
BromleyBromleyBRO
4112413-94
L
L
D
W
22
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
23
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
5032712-53
D
L
L
D
D
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
5104511-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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