League One - Game Week 5 7 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Copperjax Community Stadium

Today's game between Bromley and AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 20:00.

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Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon is available to watch live on TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Bromley host AFC Wimbledon at Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in what is a League One fixture with real significance for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Andy Woodman's side come into this match under pressure after a difficult run of results. A 7-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and a 5-0 loss to Leyton Orient in their last two League One outings have left Bromley sitting 21st in the division, and the home crowd will be looking for a response.

AFC Wimbledon arrive in no better shape. Johnnie Jackson's team sit 19th in League One, and a 4-1 defeat to Burton Albion in their most recent league outing means they head to south London having won just one of their last four competitive matches.

Both sides are separated by just two places in the standings, which gives this fixture an edge that the raw positions alone do not fully capture. A win for either team would provide a meaningful boost to their early-season confidence.

For Bromley, playing in front of their own supporters offers an opportunity to arrest a slide that has seen them concede 12 goals in their last two league games. The defensive record is a concern Woodman will need to address.

Wimbledon's solitary bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, which showed they are capable of grinding out results when they need to. Whether they can replicate that away from home is the question.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Bromley head into this fixture in poor form, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in League One, and they were beaten 7-2 by Sheffield Wednesday the week before. Across those five matches, Bromley have scored five goals and conceded 15. Their only win in that run came away at Barnsley, a 1-0 victory in League One.

AFC Wimbledon have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Burton Albion in League One. A 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic stands as their most positive result in that stretch. Wimbledon have scored three goals and conceded six across those five games, with their two draws coming against Reading in League One and Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the EFL Trophy in November 2025, when AFC Wimbledon won 1-2 at Copperjax Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Bromley have won two, AFC Wimbledon have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The two sides have also met in League Two and the Carabao Cup in recent seasons, with results split evenly between them.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: