Today's game between Belgium and Egypt will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 20:00.

In the United Kingdom, Belgium vs Egypt is available to watch live on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Egypt open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group G when they meet at Seattle Stadium on Monday, June 15. It is a fixture that carries genuine weight for both nations, though for very different reasons.

For Belgium, this is a chance to make an immediate statement under Rudi Garcia. The Red Devils arrive in Seattle with a squad that blends proven quality — Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Leandro Trossard — with the kind of explosive young talent that has reinvigorated their attack. Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City winger, has drawn particular attention heading into the tournament, with his directness and pace making him one of the more dangerous wide players in the competition.

Egypt's story carries a different kind of urgency. This is only the Pharaohs' fourth World Cup appearance and just their second since 1990. Their most recent tournament, in Russia in 2018, ended without a single point, and the failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 at all made this return to the global stage feel hard-earned. They remain winless in World Cup history.

Mohamed Salah arrives in North America in what is widely considered the final chapter of his international career at this level. The Liverpool forward missed the peak of his powers at a World Cup due to Egypt's 2022 absence, and that sense of unfinished business gives this Group G opener a particular edge.

Under coach Hossam Hassan, Egypt come in with a settled squad. Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet offer attacking support to Salah, while the team showed resilience in their pre-tournament preparation, holding Spain to a goalless draw in March.

Belgium head into the match as clear favourites and top Group G in the standings, but Egypt will not simply make up the numbers. The Pharaohs have a point to prove after years away from the tournament's main stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia names a strong projected XI featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, and Brandon Mechele in defence. Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, and Jeremy Doku are included in midfield, with Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Charles De Ketelaere completing the forward line. Zeno Debast is listed as injured and will not feature. There are no reported suspensions for the Red Devils.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan names a projected XI led by Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal. Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and Yasser Ibrahim form the back line, while Mohanad Lasheen, Trezeguet, Marwan Ateya, and Emam Ashour feature in midfield. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush lead the attack. Egypt report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium arrive in Seattle in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over Tunisia on June 6, while they also beat Croatia 2-0 and defeated the United States 5-2 in March preparation. Their only dropped points in that run came in a 1-1 draw with Mexico in April. Across those five games, the Red Devils scored 15 goals.

Egypt's recent form is more mixed, producing two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. They beat Russia 1-0 on May 28 and thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 in March, but lost 1-2 to Brazil in their final pre-tournament friendly on June 6. A goalless draw against Spain in March showed defensive organisation. Their last competitive match was a 0-0 defeat to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, which ended in a loss on what the data records as a 0-0 scoreline.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2022, when Egypt beat Belgium 2-1 in a friendly. Before that, Belgium won 3-0 in a friendly in June 2018. The sides have met three times in total across the available record, with Egypt also winning 4-0 when the fixture was played on their soil in February 2005. Egypt hold two wins to Belgium's one across those three meetings.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit top of the table while Egypt are second, according to the latest standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: