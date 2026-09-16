LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Racing Santander will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Gemini

Barcelona vs Racing Santander is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona host Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga, looking to extend what has been a flawless start to the domestic season under Hansi Flick.

The Catalan side arrive off the back of a 4-2 win at Levante, a result that kept them three points clear of Real Madrid at the summit. It was not a performance without flaws — Flick himself admitted it was not his team's best showing — but five wins from five in the league underlines the ruthless efficiency Barcelona have shown across all competitions.

Lamine Yamal has been the standout figure of the early campaign, scoring from the penalty spot against Levante to match a remarkable 21st-century scoring record. The 19-year-old has since made no secret of his Ballon d'Or ambitions, naming himself and Kylian Mbappe as the two best players in the world. Whether or not the award follows, his form on the pitch is difficult to argue with.

New signing Anthony Gordon is still searching for his first goal in Spanish football, but Flick has backed the England winger to contribute, pointing to his tactical discipline and movement as assets that go beyond the scoresheet. Gordon himself has spoken with confidence about the variety of attacking options at the club, warning opponents that Barcelona's attack will be difficult to contain.

Rodri, another high-profile arrival, has offered a more measured assessment of the team's prospects, calling for solidity and tactical discipline over flair as the Champions League campaign builds. His experience and reading of the game will be central to how Flick sets up against a Racing Santander side sitting tenth in the table.

Racing come into this fixture with a mixed recent run, having won their last league outing but with inconsistency across the five-game stretch. They will be without suspended defender Andre Almeida and will need to be at their most organised to trouble a Barcelona side in this form.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick names a strong projected XI for the home side, with Joan Garcia in goal behind a back four of Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin. Rodri and Fermin Lopez are set to partner Pedri in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon forming the attack. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both sidelined through injury and will play no part.

For Racing Santander, Jose Lopez is expected to start Julen Agirrezabala in goal, with Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla, and Jorge Salinas in defence. Ivan Martin, Sergio Canales, Pablo Garcia, Matteo Prati, Inigo Vicente, and Yassir Zabiri complete the projected lineup. Andres Martin and Simon Eriksson are unavailable through injury, while Andre Almeida serves a suspension.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 21 goals and conceding 9 in that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory away at Levante in LaLiga, following a commanding 5-1 win over Feyenoord in Europe. They also put five past Valencia without reply and beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2, demonstrating consistent attacking output throughout the period. Flick's side have not dropped a point in any of those five fixtures.

Racing Santander's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Deportivo Alaves, though they lost 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano the week before. Across the five games, they have scored 10 goals and conceded 9, reflecting a side capable of scoring but vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Racing Santander. Prior to that, the clubs have not met in LaLiga since the 2011-12 season, with Barcelona winning all four of those encounters without conceding a goal. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Barcelona have won every fixture, scoring 12 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first, while Racing Santander are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: