World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Australia and Egypt will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Australia vs Egypt is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Australia and Egypt meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 3, with a place in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on the line.

Tony Popovic's Socceroos arrive carrying the weight of an unresolved chapter in their football history. Australia have never won a single-elimination match at a World Cup, and this is their clearest shot yet at changing that. They ground through Group D with defensive discipline — beating Türkiye 2-0, absorbing a 2-0 defeat to the host United States, and holding Paraguay to a goalless draw — to advance as runners-up.

Egypt come in off the back of genuine history of their own. Hossam Hassan's side became the first Egyptian team to progress past a World Cup group stage in the modern era, finishing second in Group G after an unbeaten run that included a 3-1 win over New Zealand — their first-ever victory at the tournament.

The fitness of Mohamed Salah is the defining question heading into this match. Egypt's captain picked up a hamstring strain during the 1-1 draw with Iran, and his availability remains uncertain. If Salah's minutes are managed or he is absent entirely, Omar Marmoush of Manchester City carries the primary attacking burden for the Pharaohs.

Australia are without Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano through injury. Popovic will look to teenage forward Nestory Irankunda to provide the cutting edge on the counter-attack, with Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati anchoring the defensive line.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Australia vs Egypt live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Australia vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tony Popovic names a projected XI of Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe. Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie are both ruled out of the tournament through injury, and no suspensions are currently listed for the Socceroos.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has a projected XI of Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir; Karim Hafez, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour, Mahmoud Saber; Omar Marmoush. Mohanad Lasheen is suspended, while no injuries are currently confirmed in the official data. Updates on Mohamed Salah's fitness are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Australia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on June 26, which confirmed their passage to the knockout rounds as Group D runners-up. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States. The Socceroos' only win across the five-match run came against Türkiye — a 2-0 victory that opened their World Cup campaign on June 14. They also drew 1-1 with Switzerland and lost 1-0 to Mexico in pre-tournament friendlies, scoring four goals and conceding four in total.

Egypt have also won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Iran on June 27 — the match in which Salah sustained the hamstring strain that now clouds their preparations. Prior to that, they beat New Zealand 3-1 on June 22 and drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener. Egypt also lost 2-1 to Brazil and beat Russia 1-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. The Pharaohs scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 3 - 0 Australia 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data. That fixture took place on November 17, 2010 — a friendly in which Egypt beat Australia 3-0. No other meetings between the two nations are recorded.

Standings

Australia finished second in Group D, while Egypt ended their group stage campaign in second place in Group G.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: