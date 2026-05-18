Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Burnley will kick-off at 18 May 2026, 20:00.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports platforms. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual subscription, a VPN can allow you to access your home broadcaster's stream from overseas. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your service before use.

Arsenal host Burnley at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries enormous weight for the Gunners at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's side sit first in the division, chasing a title that their manager has publicly acknowledged is long overdue.

Arsenal arrive in outstanding form, having won four of their last five matches across the Premier League and Champions League. Their recent run includes a 3-0 dismantling of Fulham and a hard-fought win over Atletico Madrid in Europe, underlining the squad's ability to perform across multiple fronts.

Bukayo Saka has spoken about how winning major trophies with Arsenal would mean everything to him, and the England forward is expected to feature prominently as the Gunners push towards the finish line. Declan Rice has also been central to Arsenal's campaign, with the £105 million midfielder a driving force in Arteta's engine room.

Burnley arrive at the Emirates in a far more precarious position. Scott Parker's side sit 19th in the Premier League, and their recent results make for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five league matches and are fighting to avoid the drop.

A 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last time out offered a brief reprieve, but the damage done by defeats to Leeds, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton has left Burnley in serious trouble. They will need something extraordinary to take anything from this game.

For those looking to watch the match live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Mikel Merino through injury, though Arteta has a strong projected XI to call upon. The expected lineup includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Cristian Mosquera and Gabriel. Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze are named in midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Burnley are missing Josh Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury, with no suspensions listed for either side. Their projected XI is led by Marek Weiss in goal, with updates expected closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have been in formidable shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 victory away at West Ham, and they also claimed a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Fulham sits among those five results as well, giving Arsenal ten goals scored across the run with just two conceded. Four consecutive wins heading into this fixture tells its own story.

Burnley's last five make for stark contrast. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, but before that they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest and a 3-1 loss at Leeds. They have managed just three goals across their last five matches while conceding ten, and their only point in that stretch came in the Villa draw.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two sides is firmly in Arsenal's favour. The most recent meeting came in November 2025, when Arsenal won 2-0 away at Burnley in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners at Turf Moor in February 2024, a result that underlines just how dominant the Gunners have been in this fixture. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won four and drawn one, conceding just once in the process.

Standings

Arsenal top the Premier League table, while Burnley sit 19th. The gap between the two sides in the standings reflects the gulf in circumstances: one club chasing a title, the other fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: