Serie A - Serie A San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 19:45.

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The TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Atalanta are listed below. UK viewers can watch live on TNT Sports 1, while the match is also available to stream on DAZN. If you are travelling and cannot access your usual service, a VPN can help you connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal.

AC Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for the home side as the season enters its final stretch.

Milan sit third in the table but their position is far from secure. Three consecutive league defeats — to Napoli, Udinese, and Sassuolo — left manager Massimiliano Allegri holding an emergency meeting with his squad at Milanello, demanding a sharper mentality from his players as Champions League qualification hangs in the balance.

Christian Pulisic, Milan's standout performer for much of the campaign, has been unable to arrest the slide. The USMNT forward has dismissed concerns about his recent form as the World Cup approaches, but goals have dried up and his influence on matches has waned.

Atalanta arrive in mixed form of their own. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won just one of their last five across all competitions, drawing with Genoa most recently and suffering a painful 3-2 defeat at Cagliari before that.

Charles De Ketelaere will be one to watch for the visitors. The Belgian forward has attracted serious interest from Bayern Munich, with reports suggesting he has given the green light for a summer departure — meaning this could be one of his final appearances in Atalanta colours.

With Milan desperate for points and Atalanta looking to salvage their own top-half ambitions, San Siro should provide a charged atmosphere.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Milan will be without Luka Modric and D. Odogu through injury, while Fikayo Tomori serves a suspension. The projected XI sees Mike Maignan start in goal, with a back line of Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, and Davide Bartesaghi. Ardon Jashari and Adrien Rabiot are set to operate in midfield alongside Pervis Estupinan, with Alexis Saelemaekers, Youssouf Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Rafael Leao completing the lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For Atalanta, Luca Bernasconi is listed as injured and the visitors have no suspensions. Marco Carnesecchi starts in goal behind a back three of Hakon Ahanor, Berat Djimsiti, and Giorgio Scalvini. Ederson and Davide Zappacosta provide width, with Marten de Roon and Nicolo Zalewski in midfield. Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, and Nikola Krstovic make up the attacking unit.

Form

Milan have managed just one win from their last five Serie A outings, recording a W-D-L-L-L record. Their sole victory came at Verona, where they won 1-0, but defeats to Napoli, Udinese, and Sassuolo either side of a goalless draw with Juventus tell the story of a team short on confidence. They have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Atalanta's recent run reads W-D-L-D-L across all competitions. Their last outing was a 0-0 draw at Genoa in Serie A, and they have not won in the league since beating Cagliari 2-3 on the road. A 1-1 draw at Roma and a 1-0 defeat at Juventus bookend a five-match stretch in which they scored four and conceded four. A Coppa Italia semi-final defeat to Lazio on away goals also features in that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at Atalanta's ground in October 2025. Before that, Atalanta won 1-0 at San Siro in April 2025 and 2-1 at home in December 2024. Across the last five encounters — which include a Coppa Italia tie in January 2024 — Atalanta have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Milan.

Standings

In Serie A, AC Milan currently sit third, while Atalanta are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: