World Cup 2026 Philadelphia Tickets Guide: Lincoln Financial Field, last-minute tickets and full schedule

Philadelphia is renowned for having some of the most fiercely loyal, vocal, and intense sports fans in the world and they will be in ecstasy this summer as the biggest soccer tournament on the planet lands on their doorstep.

Lincoln Financial Field, which is situated within the massive South Philadelphia Sports Complex, is hosting a total of six matches during the 2026 World Cup tournament, including one of Brazil’s group encounters and a Round of 16 knockout clash.

Lincoln Financial Field is one of 16 venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico that will be hosting World Cup matches during June and July, with 48 teams battling it out for the biggest prize in soccer.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as ‘Philadelphia Stadium’ during the World Cup.

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

Which World Cup 2026 games are at Lincoln Financial Field?

Date Fixture Venue/Location Tickets Sun Jun 14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Fri Jun 19 Brazil vs Haiti (8.30pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Mon Jun 22 France vs Iraq (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Thu Jun 25 Curaçao vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Sat Jun 27 Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Sat Jul 4 Round of 16: TBC vs TBC (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

Lincoln Financial Field will host a total of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, and one tie during the Round of 16 knockout phase.

The Philadelphia venue, which first opened in 2003, may primarily be used for NFL and college football, but it has also staged a range of other sporting and entertainment events. The Linc has hosted multiple international soccer matches, as well as numerous friendlies involving some of the world’s biggest soccer clubs, and in 2024, it flung open its doors for WrestleMania XL.

How to buy Philadelphia World Cup Tickets at Lincoln Financial Field

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Lincoln Financial Field overview

World Cup Capacity 69,000 Year opened 2003 Regular Tenant(s) Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Temple Owls football (NCAA) Address 1020 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19148 Tickets Tickets

What is the Lincoln Financial Field World Cup seat map?

The Lincoln Financial Field World Cup seat map utilizes a standard soccer layout and is split into four FIFA ticket categories as follows:

Category 1 (Premium) : These are the most desirable seats located in the lower bowl along the sidelines (100-level) and the lower midfield sections, offering the closest proximity to the pitch.

Category 2 (Mid-Tier) : This tier includes the 200-level upper sideline sections, corner club areas, and select mezzanine sections positioned just behind the goals.

Category 3 (Upper Corners/Endlines) : These seats encompass the 200-level corner sections and upper deck rows directly behind the goals, providing a broad, tactical view of play development.

Category 4 (Value Seating) : Usually reserved for the highest rows of the upper deck corners and end zones, offering the most affordable entry point.

History of Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003 and it’s been home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the Temple Owls of college football fame since then.

However, it's no surprise that Lincoln Financial Field is hosting six matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. In fact, the opening event at the stadium back in August 2003, was a preseason friendly between Manchester United and Barcelona.

As well as staging matches at the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup, there were multiple fixtures from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup played at the Philadelphia venue.

Which teams play at Lincoln Financial Field?

Lincoln Financial Field is currently home to the Philadelphia Eagles of NFL fame and the NCAA’s Temple Owls.

Team League Philadelphia Eagles NFL Temple Owls NCAAF

How to get to Lincoln Financial Field

Public transport

If you're using public transport to get to Lincoln Financial Field for any of the six World Cup matches, the most recommended method is the SEPTA Broad Street Line. SEPTA will be running high-frequency 'Sports Express' trains directly to the stadium area. NRG Station is the final southern terminus of the BSL and places you a short walk away from the stadium.

Travel to the stadium requires a standard fare of $2.90. You can seamlessly tap any contactless credit/debit card, phone, or watch at the turnstiles. However, for post-match departures, Philadelphia is offering free Broad Street Line rides home from every World Cup match to help clear the crowds efficiently.

By car

To get to Lincoln Financial Field by car during the World Cup, you must pre-book an official FIFA parking pass and prepare for severe gridlock along the I-95 and I-76 corridors. Driving without a pre-purchased parking pass is highly discouraged because stadium lots do not sell drive-up access, and surrounding residential neighborhoods strictly enforce permit-only towing.

Guided tours for Lincoln Financial Field

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Tours manages all guided tours at Lincoln Financial Field. This marks the first time FIFA is granting behind-the-scenes access to showcase how premier NFL venues are transformed into global soccer stages.

You will be taken through the TickPick Landing, the repurposed locker rooms, the team tunnel, the post-match interview room, and pitchside right next to the newly installed hybrid grass.

These special tournament-specific tours generally run through until July 2 (though not available on World Cup match days) and are priced from roughly $55. Expect the experience to last around 60-90 minutes.

Places to eat and drink near Lincoln Financial Field

Close to the stadium, Stateside Live! is a massive 4.4-acre entertainment district, that features multiple venues under one roof, including the Victory Beer Hall, NBC Sports Arena (boasting a 32-foot HDTV), and local food kiosks like Geno’s Steaks. They host official Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Match Day Packages featuring food, beverage, and live entertainment.

Another spot within walking distance of Lincoln Financial Field is Sports & Social Philly. Located inside the Live! Casino & Hotel, this premier lounge offers full sit-down dining and an electric atmosphere centered around a massive 52-foot LED screen and 24 additional televisions.

Those looking for something a little further afield, might want to try Chickie's & Pete's. This iconic South Philly sports bar is legendary for its signature Crabfries served with rich cheese sauce. It is massive, features two large bars, and regularly provides private shuttle services to and from the stadium gates on major event days.



