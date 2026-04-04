Jorrel Hato sets the tone for Chelsea's resounding victory in the FA Cup quarter-final

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup semi-finals in convincing fashion. The Blues thrashed League One side Port Vale 7-0 at their home ground, Stamford Bridge.

Despite being overwhelming favourites, Chelsea left nothing to chance and went straight on the attack. They found the net as early as the second minute from a corner. Port Vale failed to clear the ball properly, and Jorrel Hato made the most of it with a crisp strike: 1-0.

Halfway through the first half, João Pedro doubled the score from a pass by Pedro Neto. And before half-time, it was 3-0 thanks to an own goal by the unfortunate Port Vale defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

Just before the hour mark, Tosin Adarabioyo made it 4-0. The defender, who had pushed forward, nodded home beautifully from a measured cross by Malo Gusto.

With twenty minutes to go, Estêvão swung a corner towards the far post, where Andrey Santos popped up to head home powerfully and make it 6-0.

Estêvão also added a goal to his name following his assist, when he broke behind the defence just in time and finished coolly. Alejandro Garnacho sealed the final score at 7-0 from the penalty spot.







