Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoArsenal
Pranav Venkatesh

Stream LIVE: How to watch as Everton host an injury-ravaged Arsenal without two key AFCON stars

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

League leaders Arsenal visit The Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time on Saturday night to meet Everton in the Premier League.

Everton were thoroughly outclassed by Chelsea on the weekend as they lost 2-0 away from home. The Toffees seek home comforts, but their new home stadium has not been a fortress for them so far. They lost two of their last four games at home. However, their record against teams in the Champions League has been disappointing to say the least. They lost all five games to teams playing in Europe's elite competition. The difference in quality is something that David Moyes hopes to bridge. Injuries and AFCON have tied his hands when it comes to fielding his best XI on Saturday. However, they know Arsenal has won only once in their last seven attempts against them at their home turf. The Toffees will be keen to derail an ex-Evertonian's title dreams.

Arsenal emerged victorious in a game where Wolves scored all three goals. The Gunners played their worst game of the season against the basement boys. Tolu Arokodare's header was worthy of earning Rob Edwards' men a point at the Emirates Stadium. But cruelly, they scored their second own goal late in the game through Yerson Mosquera to bail Arsenal out.  It helped them maintain a two-point advantage over Manchester City. But they could potentially start the Everton fixture in the number two spot. Only a victory can seal Arsenal's top spot on Christmas Day. Mikel Arteta's side never won the league when they led the table on Christmas, so the manager may be wary of the omens.

Here is where to find Everton vs Arsenal live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

Kickoff on Saturday , 20 December is at 15:00 ET, 20:00 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Everton vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Team news & squads

Everton vs Arsenal Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
1
J. Pickford
16
V. Mykolenko
5
M. Keane
6
J. Tarkowski
15
J. O'Brien
7
D. McNeil
42
T. Iroegbunam
37
J. Garner
24
C. Alcaraz
18
J. Grealish
11
T. Barry
1
D. Raya
5
P. Hincapie
33
R. Calafiori
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
36
M. Zubimendi
8
M. Oedegaard
41
D. Rice
7
B. Saka
23
M. Merino
19
L. Trossard

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton Latest News

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

The highly influential Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picked up a hamstring injury against Chelsea and is ruled out of this clash. Jack Grealish is also in doubt for this game as Moyes delivered a concerning update. With Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye departing for AFCON, the Toffees might miss four key starters in the middle of the pitch. Their contingency planning will see Tyler Dibling, Carlos Alcaraz and Dwight McNeil all start in attack behind Thierno Barry. Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Merlin Rohl are all ruled as well. 

Predicted Lineups: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, McNeil; Barry

Arsenal Latest News

Club Brugge KV v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

Arteta can not catch a break with defensive injuries at the moment, as Ben White is set to miss a month of action. With Riccardo Calafiori available for selection again, the entire defence that started against Wolves will shift one place to the right. With Martin Odegaard fit again, he commands the attacking midfielder role, leaving Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze all fighting for the left-wing spot. Kai Havertz suffered another frustrating injury during his comeback trial and will miss a few more games, along with Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel and Max Dowman.

Predicted Lineups: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

ARS

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

