David Moyes reveals Everton's Jack Grealish injury fear after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall blow
Palmer stars in Chelsea's win
Chelsea and English star Palmer scored his first goal for the Blues since September as the attacker returned from injury to help his side beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Amid an injury-hit season, the Blues talisman opened the scoring before the excellent Malo Gusto doubled the hosts' advantage. The Toffees barely laid a glove on Enzo Maresca's team as they claimed their first victory in five matches in all competitions.
Reacting to his performance against the Toffees, Palmer told BBC Sport after the match: "The game is never finished. We had many chances, we missed. But overall I'm happy with the clean sheet and the performance. We said many times with Cole [Palmer] we are a better team. Unfortunately, he was out for many games for us, but now he's back and for sure he will help us.
"Maresca was also quick to laud the performances of Reece James and Malo Gusto - who scored and bagged an assist against Everton. They are good players and when they are good players they can play in every position. They can play full-back and midfielder. [Malo Gusto] took the chance and his assist for Cole, so I am very happy for Malo. If we are not able to win, win, win that still doesn't mean we're not ready to compete for titles. When you don't concede it's not just about one player, it's about all the team. Joao Pedro's press, Alejandro Garnacho's press."
Moyes opened up on injury problems
Everton dealt with a couple of injury blows during Saturday's clash, starting with Dewsbury-Hall's injury as he was forced off the ground in the 16th minute and was replaced by Carlos Alcaraz. Star winger and Manchester City loanee Grealish also complained about a hamstring after the full time whistle.
Providing an update on Grealish's condition, Moyes said: "Jack felt his hamstring so we just need to be careful with these boys."
On Dewsbury-Hall's situation, Moyes added: "It disrupted us for about 10, 15 minutes. “I thought we'd started the game well. In that period we just lost the goal… it’s hard to be disappointed with a lot of the stuff we've done. But I'm disappointed because we didn't win, disappointed because we've got a couple injuries, but not disappointed with how the players are going about it."
Maresca analyses Chelsea's performance
Speaking on his team's performance against Everton, manager Maresca told reporters: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club. Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team. The Chelsea also boss was then asked if the issue was an internal problem or related to supporters and explained: In general. I love the fans and I am very happy with the fans."
Chelsea's hectic December schedule
Chelsea still have four games to play before the end of the calendar year, starting on Tuesday with a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Cardiff City. The Blues then finish off 2025 with Premier League fixtures against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.
