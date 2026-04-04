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FA Cup
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoPort Vale
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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Port Vale
Chelsea
Port Vale
FA Cup

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Port Vale, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea must avoid a huge FA Cup upset against League One Port Vale at Stamford Bridge to reach the semi-finals.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Port Vale, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

How to watch and live stream Chelsea vs Port Vale for free 

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Chelsea vs Port Vale on FuboStart free trial

Chelsea vs Port Vale kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Port Vale kicks off on 4 Apr 2026 at 12:15 EST and 17:15 GMT. 

Match preview

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League and got thrashed by PSG in the Champions League, so the FA Cup is their last shot at securing silverware this term. 

The Blues have won each of their last six FA Cup quarter-finals since defeat to Everton in 2016. When facing sides from a lower division, they've progressed from all 37 ties played against lower-tier sides in domestic cup competitions since 2015-16.

Wrexham v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images

Port Vale are at the bottom of England’s third tier, winning just seven of their 38 League One outings, while this is their first FA Cup quarter-final appearance since 1953-54. 

Their task is to become the first side from the third tier or lower to eliminate two Premier League clubs in a single FA Cup campaign since 2017-18 after they beat Sunderland in the last round.

Port Vale v Sunderland - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Chelsea's João Pedro has scored seven goals in his last seven FA Cup appearances, though all came away from home.

Chelsea are missing defensive pair Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, while Port Vale are without talisman Jayden Stockley.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-WREXHAM-CHELSEAGetty Images

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Port Vale lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestPVL
1
R. Sanchez
29
W. Fofana
27
M. Gusto
21
J. Hato
4
T. Adarabioyo
41
Estevao
7
P. Neto
10
C
C. Palmer
45
R. Lavia
17
A. Santos
20
J. Pedro
46
J. Gauci
25
C. Humphreys
24
K. John
5
C. Hall
6
J. Gabriel
15
L. Gordon
14
F. Ojo
8
C
B. Garrity
19
B. Waine
12
R. Walters
21
M. Sherif

5-4-1

PVLAway team crest

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

PVL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Brady

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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