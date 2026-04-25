Chelsea head into this FA Cup semi-final in chaotic shape, so Leeds will smell blood and fancy their chances of a first final appearance in over 50 years.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Leeds, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea vs Leeds for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Chelsea vs Leeds kick-off time

Chelsea vs Leeds will kick off on 26 Apr 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

After only 106 days in the job, Liam Rosenior was sacked by Chelsea following a 3-0 loss to Brighton. That was the Blues' fifth consecutive league defeat, all games in which they failed to score. It's a sequence which has seen them fall out of the European qualification places altogether. Calum McFarlane takes interim charge, where Chelsea will face Premier League opposition for the first time in this season's FA Cup.

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Leeds are underdogs but will be quietly confident after an unbeaten streak of seven matches across all competitions. Daniel Farke's side is also on the cusp of securing Premier League survival after hitting the 40-point mark, so they can throw everything at this FA Cup tie. A first final since 1973 is just one victory away for the Peacocks.

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Key stats & injury news

As well as scoring against Leeds earlier in the season, Pedro Neto has netted four times for Chelsea in the FA Cup this season.

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer and João Pedro in midweek, while Estêvão is set to miss the rest of the season. Daniel James returned to the bench for Leeds on Wednesday, but Anton Stach remains sidelined.

Chelsea have progressed from 12 of their last 15 semi-finals in this competition, yet have lifted the trophy just once since 2012.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: