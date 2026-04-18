How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at 19 Apr 2026, 16:30.

Match Preview

The stakes couldn't be higher: a win for Bayern, combined with a Dortmund slip-up against Hoffenheim, would officially crown the Bavarians Bundesliga champions for the 35th time. Bayern enters the match in terrifying form, currently leading the league with 76 points and over 100 goals scored this season. Harry Kane remains the focal point of their attack, having already netted 31 league goals.

History heavily favours the home side, as Bayern has defeated Stuttgart 72 times in the Bundesliga—more than any other matchup in the league's history. Stuttgart, however, is enjoying a historic season of its own. Currently in 3rd place with 56 points, they are fighting to secure a podium finish. While they will be missing star forward Deniz Undav due to suspension, they possess a dangerous away record, having scored in 18 consecutive road matches. They’ll be eager to play spoiler and avenge their 5–0 loss from earlier this season.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: