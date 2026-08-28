How to get Getafe vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe take on Malaga on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Coliseum in Getafe.

Getafe hold the recent head-to-head advantage, having won three of the last five LaLiga clashes against Málaga, including a 1–0 home victory at the Coliseum in January 2018. Getafe enter the fixture looking to build momentum and Málaga aim to overturn their away form and climb the table following an early season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Malaga takes place at the Coliseum in Getafe. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Getafe vs. Málaga match at the Estadio Coliseum in Getafe, you can acquire them through the following official and secondary ticketing options:

Getafe CF Official Website: Since Getafe is the home team, general public tickets are released directly through the official ticketing portal on Getafe CF's main website (entradas.getafecf.com). General sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks before matchday.

Estadio Coliseum Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can buy tickets in person at the stadium box office at the Estadio Coliseum in Getafe leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.

Málaga CF Official Away Allocation: If you are supporting Málaga CF in the away section, tickets are distributed directly through Málaga's official ticketing section (entradas.malagacf.com) for official club members and season ticket holders.

Secondary Market & Aggregators: If official seats sell out, secondary ticket platforms and comparison websites such as StubHub list resold tickets from options across the stadium.

How much do Getafe vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Getafe vs. Málaga LaLiga match vary depending on whether you purchase them through the official club box office at face value or via secondary resale platforms.

Official Direct Tickets (Face Value):

General Admission Range: Approximately €30 to €75 through Getafe CF's official ticketing channel. Fondo (Behind the Goals): €30 to €40 . Lateral (Side Stands): €40 to €60 . Tribuna (Main Stand): €60 to €80 .

Secondary Resale Platforms:

Starting Prices: On secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub, prices generally start around €120 to €160 for standard seating due to demand and processing fees. Average Resale Price: Typically ranges between €150 and €220 across general seating categories.

VIP & Hospitality Packages:

Premium seating with hospitality access starts around €180 to €300+ per ticket.



Getafe vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Malaga Form

Getafe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Racing Santander on August 23, and they also beat Partizan Beograd 3-1 in Conference League qualification on August 20. The low point of the run was a 3-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on August 15. Getafe scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches. A 1-1 friendly draw with Tottenham Hotspur also featured in the sequence.

Malaga have taken one point from their two LaLiga outings, with their five-match run producing one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga opener. Pre-season results included a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC also featured in the run.

Getafe vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 19, 2018, when Getafe won 1-0 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Getafe hold three wins to Malaga's none, with two matches ending in Getafe victories at the Coliseum — including a 1-0 home win in January 2018. Malaga's best result in the dataset was a 3-0 home victory in February 2016, though Getafe have otherwise dominated recent meetings between the sides.