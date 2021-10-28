Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers
One of the most exciting things about Football Manager is uncovering wonderkids and moulding them into world class players or selling them on for profit. Every club in the world has a network of scouts dedicated to discovering the next Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Virgil van Dijk.
To help you get a head start on the new game, we've compiled a list of the best wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers on Football Manager 2022.
This list features only players who are aged under 20 at the start of the new game, so it excludes Erling Haaland, Alphonso Davies and Jadon Sancho, who are now into their twenties.
POS: Position(s)
NAT: Nationality
VAL: Value
*Players listed by price. Teams shown correspond to those in the game, while ages shown are those at the start of the 2021-22 season. Players may have more than one nationality.
Contents
- Football Manager 2022 wonderkid strikers
- Football Manager 2022 wonderkid midfielders
- Football Manager 2022 wonderkid defenders
- Football Manager 2022 wonderkid goalkeepers
Football Manager 2022 wonderkid strikers
|Player
|Age
|PO.
|NAT.
|Club
|VA.
|Jeremy Doku
|19
|AMRL, ST
|Belgium
|Rennes
|£79m
|Mason Greenwood
|19
|AMR, ST
|England
|Man UFC
|£67m
|Fabio Silva
|18
|ST
|Portugal
|Wolves
|£61m
|Ansu Fati
|18
|AMRL, ST
|Spain
|Barcelona
|£59m
|Joao Pedro
|19
|AMRL, ST
|Brazil
|Watford
|£35m
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|16
|ST
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|£35m
|Facundo Pellistri
|19
|AMR, ST
|Uruguay
|Alaves
|£31m
|Yeremy Pino
|18
|AMRLC, FC
|Spain
|Villarreal
|£30m
|Dane Scarlett
|17
|ST
|England
|Tottenham
|£26m
|Christos Tzolis
|19
|AMRL, ST
|Greece
|Norwich
|£23m
|Talles Magno
|19
|AMRLC, FC
|Brazil
|NYCFC
|£16m
|Karim Adeyimi
|19
|AMR, ST
|Germany
|RB Leipzig
|£15m
|Jon Karrikaburu
|18
|ST
|Spain
|Real San Sebastian
|£14m
|Yusuf Demir
|18
|AMRLC, FC
|Austria
|Barcelona
|£13m
|Mohamed Daramy
|19
|AMRL, ST
|Denmark
|Ajax
|£13m
|Benjamin Sesko
|18
|ST
|Slovenia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£12m
|Ernest Poku
|17
|AMRL, ST
|Netherlands
|AZ
|£12m
|Liam Delap
|18
|ST
|England
|Man City
|£10m
|Angelo
|16
|AMR, ST
|Brazil
|SAN
|£10m
|Matteo Cancellieri
|19
|AMR, ST
|Italy
|Verona
|£8m
|Raul Moro
|18
|AMRLC, FC
|Spain
|Lazio
|£8m
|Kaio Jorge
|19
|ST
|Brazil
|Zebre
|£7m
|Alan Velasco
|18
|AMRLC, FC
|Argentina
|Independiente
|£6m
|Facundo Farias
|18
|AMLC, FC
|Argentina
|Colon
|£5m
|Matias Arezo
|18
|ST
|Uruguay
|River Plate
|£2m
Ansu Fati may have been given the No 10 at Barcelona and expectations are that he will fill Lionel Messi's boots, but he is not the most expensive wonderkid forward in FM22. That accolade belongs to Jeremy Doku, with Mason Greenwood not far behind.
Many of the names on the above list are already first-team stars for their teams and, unless you happen to be managing one of the game's super clubs, it will take a lot of convincing (not to mention money) to get them to join your project.
Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett is only 17 in the game and boasts plenty of potential ability, to the point where he has been compared to Harry Kane, but there is a premium attached since he plays for a Premier League team.
There are plenty of cheaper options to run the rule over, with Uruguayan striker Matias Arezo one of the most enticing bargains. Argentina could be a happy hunting ground, with Alan Velasco and Facundo Farias both available for relatively cheap compared to their European counterparts.
Raul Moro of Lazio could be a decent loan option, as could Manchester City striker Liam Delap, who has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland.
Football Manager 2022 wonderkid midfielders
|Player
|Age
|PO.
|NAT.
|Club
|VA.
|Jude Bellingham
|18
|DM
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|£98m
|Pedri
|18
|AMRLC
|Spain
|Barcelona
|£94m
|Florian Wirtz
|18
|AMC
|Germany
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£85m
|Bukayo Saka
|19
|WBL, AMRL
|England
|Arsenal
|£79m
|Ilaix Moriba
|18
|DM, AMC
|Guinea
|RB Leipzig
|£77m
|Eduardo Camavinga
|18
|DM
|France
|Real Madrid
|£67m
|Giovanni Reyna
|18
|AMLC
|USMNT
|Borussia Dortmund
|£55m
|Jamal Musiala
|18
|AMRLC
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|£53m
|Ryan Gravenberch
|19
|DM, AMC
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|£41m
|Harvey Elliott
|18
|AMRLC
|England
|Liverpool
|£40m
|Reinier
|19
|AMC
|Brazil
|Borussia Dortmund
|£40m
|Alfie Devine
|16
|DM, AMC
|England
|Tottenham
|£38m
|Luka Romero
|16
|AMRLC
|Argentina
|Lazio
|£33m
|Amad DIallo
|19
|AMRLC
|Ivory Coast
|Man Utd
|£32m
|Noni Madueke
|19
|AMRLC
|England
|PSV
|£30m
|Nico WIlliams
|19
|AMRL
|Spain
|A. Bilbao
|£29m
|Filip Stevanovic
|18
|AMRLC
|Serbia
|Heerenveen
|£24m
|Kayky
|18
|AMR
|Brazil
|Man City
|£24m
|Samuele Ricci
|19
|DM
|Italy
|Empoli
|£23m
|Yunus Musah
|18
|AMRC
|USMNT
|Valencia
|£20m
|Rayan Cherki
|18
|AMRLC, FC
|France
|Lyon
|£20m
|Nico
|19
|DM
|Spain
|Barcelona
|£19m
|Gavi
|16
|DM, AMC
|Spain
|Barcelona
|£18m
|Nicolo Rovella
|19
|DM
|Italy
|Genoa
|£16m
|Hannibal
|18
|AMLC
|France
|Man UFC
|£13m
|Konrad de la Fuente
|19
|AMRL
|USMNT
|Marseille
|£12m
|Luka Sucic
|18
|AMC
|Croatia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£12m
|Tahukiro Nakai
|17
|AMC
|Japan
|Real Madrid
|£12m
|Francisco Conceicao
|18
|AMRL
|Portugal
|FC Porto
|£10m
|Sandry
|18
|MC
|Brazil
|SAN
|£10m
|Alex Baena
|19
|AMRLC
|Spain
|Girona
|£7m
|Paulo Bernardo
|19
|AMC
|Portugal
|SLB
|£6m
|Lucien Agoume
|19
|DM, AMC
|France
|Brest
|£3m
England and Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham has the potential to be one of the best players in the game, but unless you are managing Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, your chances of signing him straight away are slim.
Likewise Barcelona playmaker Pedri, who has been dubbed 'the new Iniesta', will be next to impossible to sign but it would be a nice challenge to manage the Catalan club in order to help him reach his potential.
Lazio's Mexican-Argentine midfielder Luka Romero could be a fascinating alternative, particularly when you consider that the teen has already been tagged as 'The Mexican Messi'. Barcelona's deep-lying orchestrator Gavi is another wonderkid and he continues to shatter records as one of the youngest players to play in El Clasico and for Spain.
Considering the initial value of many of these young talents, you may not be able to sign them outright but loan deals can often be worked out, particularly for players who aren't yet guaranteed starters for their parent clubs.
If you are constrained with a small transfer budget, it may be worth looking to Portugal. Porto winger Francisco Conceicao and Benfica playmaker Paulo Bernardo can be signed for relatively cheap.
Football Manager 2022 wonderkid defenders
|Player
|Age
|PO.
|Nationality
|Club
|VA.
|Josko Gvardiol
|19
|DLC
|Croatia
|RB Leipzig
|£68m
|Nuno Mendes
|19
|D/WBL
|Portugal
|PSG
|£46m
|Luca Netz
|18
|D/WB/AML
|Germany
|Borussia M'gladbach
|£37m
|Tino Livramento
|18
|D/WBR
|England
|Southampton
|£34m
|Alejandro Balde
|18
|D/WB/AML
|Spain
|Barcelona
|£28m
|Migel Gutierrez
|19
|D/WBL
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|£26m
|Illya Zabarnyi
|18
|DC
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kyiv
|£24m
|Deyvne Rensch
|18
|DRLC, DM
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|£20m
|Ricardo Calafiori
|19
|D/WB/ML
|Italy
|Roma
|£14m
|Tanguy Nianzou
|19
|DC, DM
|France
|Bayern Munich
|£13m
|Kenneth Taylor
|19
|DC, DM, MRLC
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|£12m
|Alejandro Frances
|18
|DRLC
|Spain
|Zaragoza
|£10m
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|19
|DRC
|England
|Anderlecht
|£9m
|Amadou Onana
|19
|DC, DM
|Belgium
|LOSC
|£9m
|Renan
|19
|DLC
|Brazil
|SEP
|£6m
|Kaiky
|17
|DC
|Brazil
|SAN
|£2m
RB Leipzig's Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol is rated one of the best young defensive prospects in the world but the teen already commands an eye-watering transfer fee.
Similarly Tino Livramento, Nuno Mendes and Luca Netz will all require significant financial muscle in order to lure them away from their clubs at the start of the game.
There are some decent options to be found in Brazil in Santos centre-back Kaiky - who has been labelled 'the new Marquinhos' - and Palmeiras' Renan, with each player initially valued at less than £6 million.
Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde could become the best full-back in the game, but the club have already slapped a massive release clause on his contract.
Football Manager 2022 wonderkid goalkeepers
|Player
|Age
|PO.
|NAT.
|Club
|VA.
|Maarten Vandervoordt
|19
|GK
|Belgium
|Genk
|£16m
|Ivan Martinez
|19
|GK
|Spain
|A. Pamplona
|£9m
|Gavin Bazunu
|19
|GK
|Rep. Ireland
|Portsmouth
|£8m
|Lucas Canizares
|19
|GK
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|£5m
|James Trafford
|18
|GK
|England
|Accrington Stanley
|£5m
|Ruslan Nescheret
|19
|GK
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kyiv
|£4m
|Andre Gomes
|16
|GK
|Portugal
|SLB
|£3m
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|17
|GK
|Netherlands
|AZ
|£2m
|Alejandro Iturbe
|17
|GK
|Spain
|A. Madrid
|£2m
Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandervoordt looks primed to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he'll cost you a considerable transfer fee, meaning only bigger clubs will be able to afford him.
If your hands are tied financially, you might have better luck in the Netherlands or Portugal with AZ teen Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro or Benfica's Andre Gomes available at a cheaper price.
Manchester City boast a number of talented goalkeepers in their youth ranks, but both Gavin Bazunu and James Trafford are out on loan at the beginning of the game so you may have to wait a season.
There are plenty of talented Spanish goalkeepers coming through in La Liga too, with Ivan Martinez, Lucas Canizares and Alejandro Iturbe deemed among the best young stoppers in the game.
