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Book Euroleague Basketball 2026/2027 Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get EuroLeague Basketball 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to EuroLeague Basketball

EuroLeague Basketball features 20 elite European and international clubs battling across a grueling 38-round regular season starting September 24, 2026. The competition showcases world-class talent, fierce rivalries, and unmatched arena atmospheres across iconic venues worldwide.

From historic powerhouse matchups to high-stakes Play-In and Playoff showdowns, every single fixture carries huge significance. Fans can look forward to seeing basketball powerhouses like Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and Fenerbahce compete for continental glory.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat for top EuroLeague action. Discover fixture dates, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to get your tickets today.

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When is EuroLeague Basketball?

Date & Time

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00

Dubai Basketball vs Real Madrid

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 19:00

Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Bayern Munich

Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00

Crvena zvezda vs Žalgiris Kaunas

Belgrade Arena, Belgrade

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 21:15

Panathinaikos vs Paris Basketball

Telekom Center, Athens

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30

Saski Baskonia vs Olympiacos

Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30

FC Barcelona vs Anadolu Efes

Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Tickets

Sep 24, 2026 at 20:45

LDLC ASVEL vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

LDLC Arena, Lyon

Tickets

Sep 25, 2026 at 20:00

Beşiktaş vs Valencia Basket

Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul

Tickets

Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45

Fenerbahce vs Virtus Bologna

Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul

Tickets

Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45

KK Partizan vs Olimpia Milano

Belgrade Arena, Belgrade

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00

Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00

Anadolu Efes vs Real Madrid

Basketball Development Centre, Istanbul

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00

Žalgiris Kaunas vs Olympiacos

Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45

Fenerbahce vs Bayern Munich

Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00

Crvena zvezda vs Hapoel Tel Aviv

Belgrade Arena, Belgrade

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30

Olimpia Milano vs Virtus Bologna

Mediolanum Forum, Milan

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30

Valencia Basket vs Saski Baskonia

Roig Arena, Valencia

Tickets

Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45

Paris Basketball vs KK Partizan

adidas arena, Paris

Tickets

Sep 30, 2026 at 21:05

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Beşiktaş

Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv

Tickets

Sep 30, 2026 at 21:15

Panathinaikos vs LDLC ASVEL

Telekom Center, Athens

Tickets

Oct 01, 2026 at 19:00

Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Real Madrid

Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv

Tickets

Oct 01, 2026 at 20:00

Crvena zvezda vs Anadolu Efes

Belgrade Arena, Belgrade

Tickets

Oct 01, 2026 at 20:30

Virtus Bologna vs Olympiacos

SuperTennis Arena, Bologna

Tickets

Oct 01, 2026 at 20:45

Paris Basketball vs Žalgiris Kaunas

adidas arena, Paris

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00

Beşiktaş vs FC Barcelona

Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 20:45

Fenerbahce vs Dubai Basketball

Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00

LDLC ASVEL vs Valencia Basket

LDLC Arena, Lyon

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00

Bayern Munich vs KK Partizan

BMW Park, Munich

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 21:15

Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Telekom Center, Athens

Tickets

Oct 02, 2026 at 20:30

Saski Baskonia vs Olimpia Milano

Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Tickets

Oct 07, 2026 at 20:45

Paris Basketball vs LDLC ASVEL

Adidas Arena, Paris

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00

Dubai Basketball vs Crvena zvezda

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00

Bayern Munich vs Virtus Bologna

BMW Park, Munich

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 21:00

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olimpia Milano

Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 21:15

Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce

Telekom Center, Athens

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 20:30

Valencia Basket vs Hapoel Tel Aviv

Roig Arena, Valencia

Tickets

Oct 08, 2026 at 20:45

Real Madrid vs KK Partizan

Movistar Arena, Madrid

Tickets

Oct 09, 2026 at 21:15

Olympiacos vs Anadolu Efes

Peace and Friendship Stadium, Piraeus

Tickets

Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30

FC Barcelona vs Žalgiris Kaunas

Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Tickets

Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30

Saski Baskonia vs Beşiktaş

Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Tickets

Where to buy EuroLeague Basketball tickets?

Official tickets can be purchased directly through the official Euroleague Basketball ticketing portal and individual host club box offices. These platforms serve as primary distributors for face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

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How much are EuroLeague Basketball tickets?

Standard ticket prices on official host club portals typically start at $20 for general admission upper-tier seating, varying based on the host city, match category, and opponent.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

EuroLeague Basketball TicketsBuy now

Everything you need to know about EuroLeague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball is the premier European professional basketball club competition, widely regarded as the most competitive league outside the NBA. The league operates on a full round-robin schedule followed by Play-In games, best-of-five Playoff series, and the spectacular season-ending Final Four.

Key tournament highlights and rules to know include:

  • The regular season spans 38 rounds running from late September through mid-April.
  • Top six teams qualify directly for the Playoffs, while teams ranked 7th to 10th compete in the Play-In Showdown.
  • Winners from the best-of-five Quarterfinal series earn a spot in the prestigious Final Four weekend.
  • High-demand derby matches and marquee fixtures sell out quickly across official channels, making early booking essential.

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