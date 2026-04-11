Bayern Munich has delivered a strong warning to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich thrashed St Pauli 5–0 in their Bundesliga match at the Millerntor Stadium in the 29th round of the German league.

The Bavarians controlled proceedings from the first whistle, and Jamal Musiala’s ninth-minute opener, set up by a superb Konrad Laimer pass, quickly put the visitors in command.

Bayern maintained their stranglehold on proceedings, dictating the tempo, and Leon Goretzka doubled the lead in the 54th minute, slotting home a rebound from inside the box.

Michael Olise then extended the lead with a superb third goal, firing home from outside the box in the 55th minute.

Bayern maintained their intensity after the break, with Nicolas Jackson making it 4–0 in the 66th minute, and Rafael Guerreiro completing the rout in the 89th with a close-range finish.

Deep into stoppage time, Goretzka netted a sixth, only for VAR to rule it out for offside, leaving the final score at 5-0.

The win lifted Bayern to 76 points, strengthening their Bundesliga lead and pushing them closer to the title.

Next Wednesday the Bavarians will host Spanish giants Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, having won the first leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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