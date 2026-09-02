Arsenal Champions League tickets: fixtures, prices and more

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Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Book Arsenal 2026/2027 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Arsenal Champions League 2026/27 tickets: Confirmed fixtures, where to buy, prices and more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Arsenal
Champions League

Here’s how you can watch Arsenal gunning for glory in Europe

Following a memorable campaign that saw Mikel Arteta's side contend at the very pinnacle of European and domestic football, demand to see the Gunners live at the Emirates Stadium has reached an all-time high.

Arsenal faithful will be eager to support Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and the rest of the squad as they pursue silverware across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Whether you are hoping to catch a marquee London derby against Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, or witness European nights under the floodlights at the Emirates, GOAL will help you secure your seat requires understanding Arsenal's official ticketing process and secondary options.

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When are Arsenal's 2026/27 fixtures?

Arsenal's 2026/27 campaign features high-profile fixtures across domestic and European competitions:

Date

Fixture

Competition

Venue

Tickets

Sun 06 Sep 2026

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Premier League

Emirates Stadium

Tickets

Wed 09 Sep 2026

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal

UEFA Champions League

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Tickets

Sat 12 Sep 2026

Sunderland vs Arsenal

Premier League

Stadium of Light

Tickets

Sat 28 Nov 2026

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Premier League

Emirates Stadium

Tickets

Wed 09 Dec 2026

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League

Emirates Stadium

Tickets

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

How to buy Arsenal tickets

Due to unprecedented demand and 100% digital turnstile access at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal allocates tickets through a structured system:

  • Season Ticket Holders: Retain guaranteed seats for all 19 Premier League home matches. Unused tickets can be relisted via the club's official resale platform.
  • Red Membership Ballots: Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballots for paid Red Members. Members must register during a specific application window weeks before each match.
  • Official Ticket Exchange: If a match sells out, official members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned face-value tickets directly from season ticket holders via the Arsenal Ticket Exchange.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options—including Club Level seats, fine dining, and executive box access—are available directly through Arsenal's official hospitality portal for both Premier League and Champions League matches.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: For sold-out fixtures or last-minute matchday access, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary ticketing platforms like Live Football Tickets.

How much do Arsenal tickets cost?

Arsenal categorizes home matches at the Emirates Stadium into three tiers (Category A, B, and C), which determine face-value ticket pricing:

  • Category A Matches: Premium pricing for top-tier opponents and derbies (e.g., Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool). Prices generally range from £65 to £120+.
  • Category B Matches: Mid-tier opponents. Prices typically range from £45 to £75.
  • Category C Matches: Lower-demand opposition. Face-value prices start from £35 to £55.
  • Concession Rates: Reduced rates are available across designated tiers for Junior Gunners (Under 18), Young Adult members (18–24), and Senior supporters (Over 66).
  • Official Membership Requirement: To enter ballot draws or purchase face-value tickets through official channels, fans must hold an active paid Official Club Membership.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

Premier League away tickets remain capped at a mandatory maximum of £30 for visiting supporters.

However, Arsenal away ticket allocations are strictly limited and sold exclusively to high-tier season ticket holders based on accumulated away loyalty points. Away allocations virtually never reach general public or basic Red Membership sales.

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What to expect from Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final 2026?

PSG

PSG - Form

FCL
D2-2
FCB
D1-1
B29
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
PAR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

FUL
W3-0
ATM
W1-0
WHU
W0-1
BUR
W1-0
CRY
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawArsenal
2
2
1
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
Paris Saint-Germain

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal

No sidelined players

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
M. SafonovM. SafonovW. PachoW. PachoMarquinhosMarquinhosA. HakimiA. HakimiN. MendesN. MendesJ. NevesJ. NevesVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizD. DoueD. DoueO. DembeleO. DembeleK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaD. RayaD. RayaP. HincapieP. HincapieGabrielGabrielW. SalibaW. SalibaC. MosqueraC. MosqueraL. TrossardL. TrossardM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Arsenal

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • M. Arteta

Where is UEFA Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskas Arena is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted several major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020 and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapest’s most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.

Frequently asked questions

Arsenal have received an allocation of 16,824 tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest. Arsenal fans will be located in the North Side of the Puskas Arena.

There will be various sales windows available for Arsenal fans to purchase tickets, these will be run via the UEFA ticketing portal, Access to the UEFA ticketing portal will be controlled via unique access codes issued to supporters. 

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest range from €70 to €950. Category 1 tickets cost the most and they are centrally located on the main and opposite stands of the Puskas Arena.

The Champions League final 2026 is being played at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, which is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted a number of major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020, the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

Gabriel Martinelli tops Arsenal's scoring charts in Europe this season, having netted six Champions League goals so far. Viktor Gyokeres is just one behind on five goals.

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