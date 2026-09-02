Arsenal Champions League tickets: fixtures, prices and more

Following a memorable campaign that saw Mikel Arteta's side contend at the very pinnacle of European and domestic football, demand to see the Gunners live at the Emirates Stadium has reached an all-time high.

Arsenal faithful will be eager to support Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and the rest of the squad as they pursue silverware across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Whether you are hoping to catch a marquee London derby against Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, or witness European nights under the floodlights at the Emirates, GOAL will help you secure your seat requires understanding Arsenal's official ticketing process and secondary options.

When are Arsenal's 2026/27 fixtures?

Arsenal's 2026/27 campaign features high-profile fixtures across domestic and European competitions:

Date Fixture Competition Venue Tickets Sun 06 Sep 2026 Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Emirates Stadium Tickets Wed 09 Sep 2026 SSC Napoli vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Stadium of Light Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026 Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League Emirates Stadium Tickets Wed 09 Dec 2026 Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Emirates Stadium Tickets

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

How to buy Arsenal tickets

Due to unprecedented demand and 100% digital turnstile access at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal allocates tickets through a structured system:

Season Ticket Holders: Retain guaranteed seats for all 19 Premier League home matches. Unused tickets can be relisted via the club's official resale platform.

Red Membership Ballots: Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballots for paid Red Members. Members must register during a specific application window weeks before each match.

Official Ticket Exchange: If a match sells out, official members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned face-value tickets directly from season ticket holders via the Arsenal Ticket Exchange.

Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options—including Club Level seats, fine dining, and executive box access—are available directly through Arsenal's official hospitality portal for both Premier League and Champions League matches.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: For sold-out fixtures or last-minute matchday access, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary ticketing platforms like Live Football Tickets.

How much do Arsenal tickets cost?

Arsenal categorizes home matches at the Emirates Stadium into three tiers (Category A, B, and C), which determine face-value ticket pricing:

Category A Matches: Premium pricing for top-tier opponents and derbies (e.g., Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool). Prices generally range from £65 to £120+ .

Category B Matches: Mid-tier opponents. Prices typically range from £45 to £75 .

Category C Matches: Lower-demand opposition. Face-value prices start from £35 to £55 .

Concession Rates: Reduced rates are available across designated tiers for Junior Gunners (Under 18), Young Adult members (18–24), and Senior supporters (Over 66).

Official Membership Requirement: To enter ballot draws or purchase face-value tickets through official channels, fans must hold an active paid Official Club Membership.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

Premier League away tickets remain capped at a mandatory maximum of £30 for visiting supporters.

However, Arsenal away ticket allocations are strictly limited and sold exclusively to high-tier season ticket holders based on accumulated away loyalty points. Away allocations virtually never reach general public or basic Red Membership sales.

What to expect from Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final 2026?

PSG ARS Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players 4 B. White

Where is UEFA Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskas Arena is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted several major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020 and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapest’s most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.