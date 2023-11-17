UEFA Champions League Final tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s biggest showpiece club fixture

Few prizes come as feted in world football as the UEFA Champions League, with the heavyweight European club competition among the most prestigious honours a side can claim in the game. Victory in the tournament brings immortality to its teams, a place in the history books for its players and legendary status for the managers who guide them there.

Buy Champions League final tickets on StubHub Get tickets

With the 2023-24 edition underway, as defending champions Manchester City look to add to their first crown following success in Istanbul last time around, a host of major sides are hopeful that they can make it all the way through to the showpiece fixture that will cap it all off, returning once again to London’s Wembley Stadium in June.

But just where will you be able to get your hands on UEFA Champions League Final tickets for this season? Allow GOAL to sing the famous anthem alongside you as we guide you through where to buy them, how much they’ll cost and who might just walk out when it comes to the finale

Where to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues; the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture, and directly through UEFA itself.

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead, in an attempt to manage larger demand.

You will be able to enter the ballot to purchase UEFA Champions League Final tickets through UEFA at a date closer to the fixture itself, with the governing body’s website currently offering ballot entries only for Euro 2024.

In addition, tickets may be available through through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub, closer to the time. If you are looking to purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final, keep tabs on official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Getty Images

Prices are yet to be officially unveiled for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final, and will likely not be revealed until the ballot officially opens for tickets ahead of the clash itself. However, GOAL can present the prices from the 2023 edition of the final, held in Istanbul.

Regular tickets were split across four price brackets, with the cheapest seats sold for €70 in Category 4. Significant hikes followed, with Category 3 sold at €180, Category 2 sold at €490 and top-price tickets in Category 1 setting fans back an eye-watering €690.

Given the general rise of inflation, fans can likely expect to see a further increase on those prices for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final. Prices will be the same, regardless of which clubs make the fixture, though some teams could subsidise their allocation costs for supporters as a show of loyalty.

How do I enter the UEFA Champions League final ballot?

Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is not yet currently open for applications. However, fans who wish to attend will be able to apply once it is open at the official UEFA website.

Head to uefa.com/tickets for further information and keep your eyes on any official updates from the governing body’s official media channels.

Where does the 2024 UEFA Champions League final take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, on June 1, 2024. The home of the England national football team and multiple showpiece finals across domestic competition, the ground has hosted the final on multiple occasions before, in both its old and new structures.

Since the stadium’s current iteration was opened, Wembley has hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League Finals, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both earning triumphs under the famous arch. The last time a home team won at the stadium was in 1978, when Liverpool were crowned European Cup victors.

RELATED:

How do I enter the UEFA Champions League Final ballot?

Getty Images

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final - set to be held at London’s Wembley Stadium - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Final?

Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is set to be broadcast by the competition’s current television and streaming partners. TNT Sports will showcase the game in the United Kingdom, while in the United States, Paramount+ will carry the fixture.

Timings will be confirmed closer to the match itself.

Buy Champions League final tickets on StubHub Get tickets

FAQs

When will the UEFA Champions League Final take place?

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on June 1, 2024. The match will be held at Wembley Stadium, in London.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that the venue has hosted the fixture, having also previously hosted the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2022.

Where can I buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final?

UEFA Europa Conference League final tickets are officially sold by three outlets; UEFA’s official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Will I be able to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets through secondary sites?

Fans who are unsuccessful in the official ballot or unable to purchase tickets through one of the two clubs set to compete in the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final may be able to still purchase their seat through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Please be aware that tickets will not be officially available until UEFA officially signals the start of sales themselves, so any seats available prior on resale sites may be counterfeit. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions around any potential purchases.

Final Words

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will be among the most in-demand sporting events of the year, with demand far expected to outstrip allocation for seats. If you are not a season-ticket holder for one of the sides involved, then you’ll be relying on success in the ballot to make it count.

Alternatively, fans can still explore additional options through secondary resale sites like StubHub, as they look to secure their spot and see history in the making.