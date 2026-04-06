Alan Shearer: It’s a shame to see Salah struggling

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, has expressed his deep regret at Mohamed Salah’s sharp decline in form at Liverpool, stating that watching one of the Premier League’s greatest players go through this phase “is not a pretty sight”.

According to Shearer’s comments on the programme The Rest Is Football, the Egyptian star, who is preparing to leave the Reds, is having an extremely difficult season that reached a critical point after he missed a penalty against Manchester City, in a match that clearly reflected the extent of his struggles.

The penalty was not the only cause for concern, as Shearer pointed to a first-half incident that showed Salah faltering after squandering a golden opportunity due to slow decision-making, before Abdulkadir Khosanov managed to get back and block him, ending the attack with the ball going out for a throw-in.

He added: “Unfortunately, it’s not good to see that, and then he misses the penalty as well.”

The “Egyptian King” is suffering from a clear dip in form, which has been reflected in his decisions on the pitch, whether through simple errors or squandering clear-cut chances.

Nevertheless, there remains a glimmer of hope, as Salah has a history of regaining his form in big matches, making the upcoming clash against Paris Saint-Germain the perfect opportunity to prove himself once again.

Should he fail to regain his form – a distinct possibility given the lack of clear signs of recovery – Salah may find himself on the verge of playing the final two Champions League matches of his career.