KNVB Cup
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
K. van Mil 8'F. van der Linden 90' + 7'
R. Schulte 83', 99'S. Brandsma 84', 120' + 1'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 2-4)

Spakenburg vs KatwijkResults & stats,