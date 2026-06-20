Getty Images Sport
'Start believing!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic declares USMNT can win 2026 World Cup
USMNT continue impressive World Cup start
The United States booked their place in the knockout rounds with a 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle. An early own goal from Cameron Burgess and a header from Alex Freeman secured a second consecutive win at the tournament.
The result was a significant milestone for the USMNT, who recorded back-to-back World Cup victories for the first time since 1930. Their strong start has increased optimism around Pochettino's squad as they prepare for the latter stages of the competition. Ibrahimovic was among those impressed, backing the hosts to continue their run and even challenge for the title.
- Getty Images Sport
Ibrahimovic backs the hosts to go all the way
Speaking on Fox Sports after the match, Ibrahimovic praised the United States' performance and urged supporters to believe in the team. The former Sweden international also highlighted the importance of momentum during a tournament.
"If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing," Ibrahimovic said ."They have the country behind them, and when you have this support, it’s difficult to beat you. They had a good performance today. To be honest, Australia was not a threat today.
"I said it before, that whatever happened before the World Cup (doesn't matter). It is important what happens now. Now, the momentum they have, that is what they need. They just need to continue bringing confidence from game to game. The third game, let's see what happens now, they can rest some players now that they have qualified. It is looking good."
Asked by presenter Rebecca Lowe for a one-word answer on whether the United States could lift the trophy, Ibrahimovic replied: "Yes."
Pochettino delighted with support and performance
Pochettino echoed Ibrahimovic's praise after the victory, applauding both his players and the atmosphere created by the crowd in Seattle. The USMNT manager also compared the support he has seen in the United States to that of his homeland.
"I think it was a fantastic game again, very good first half. I think we dominated the game against a very tough team," the Argentine said. "I was saying yesterday Argentina have amazing fans, but I think we are matching Argentina. Our fans, I’m so happy for them."
- AFP
Focus turns to group supremacy
Although qualification for the knockout rounds is already secured, USMNT still have an important objective in their final group match against Turkey in Los Angeles.
A victory would secure top spot in the group and could provide a more favourable route through the knockout phase. With confidence growing, strong home support behind them and momentum building, Pochettino's side will look to maintain their impressive form heading into the business end of the tournament.