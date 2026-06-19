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Alex Freeman, USMNTGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Australia: Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman shine as Americans push past Socceroos to reach World Cup knockouts

Player ratings
USA
World Cup
Australia
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USA vs Australia

After opening their tournament with a big win over Paraguay, the Americans triumphed again in front of a raucous Seattle crowd

First, there was a hush, and then the noise came. As the crowd roared, Alex Freeman darted down the sidelines, towards nothing and no one in particular. All around him, flags waved, scarves went flying and American celebrations began. It was in that moment, in front of thousands of screaming Americans in Seattle, that it all became clear: the U.S. men's national team was doing it again.

Just one week after a historic World Cup-opening win over Paraguay, the USMNT made it two from two to book their place in the competition's knockout round. Friday's win, a 2-0 triumph over Australia, wasn't as lopsided on the scoreboard as the 4-1 beatdown of Paraguay, but it was every bit as emphatic. For the second time in a week, the U.S. dominated a damn good team to earn three World Cup points, and they did so without their star, Christian Pulisic, who missed the game with a calf injury.

Once again, it started early, and it started with an own goal. Just 11 minutes in, after a few warning shots from each side, Folarin Balogun broke through the Australian defense and into the box. His pass across goal put Australia in a precarious position, and it proved so precarious that Cameron Burgess could do nothing more but turn it into his own net. It was a crucial goal, both for the nerves and the USMNT gameplan. They never faltered after.

Freeman's finish in the final moments of the first half was the one that put the game out of reach. After an initial Sergino Dest shot was blocked away, the ball popped up to Freeman, who headed it into the back of the net from close range. His celebration wasn't immediate, as the defender was initially ruled offside before a lengthy VAR review. Then, the news came: goal.

It was news worth the wait, and it was news that, ultimately, propelled the USMNT into the knockout rounds. They could be group winners as soon as Friday night if Paraguay can give them a little bit of help.

They've put themselves in that position thanks to two fantastic performances that have rewritten expectations and set a new standard for American soccer at a World Cup. The crowd was behind them on Friday and that support looks will only grow even lounder if they can keep peforming like they did on Friday on this big stage.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Seattle...

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (6/10):

    Did have to make an early stop to settle the nerves. From there, it was all USMNT.

    Antonee Robinson (6/10):

    Had some joy up that left-hand side, but did take a silly yellow card in the second half.

    Tim Ream (7/10):

    Won plenty of headers and did what he always does when it comes to passing the ball. Totally steady.

    Chris Richards (7/10):

    One scary moment early, but he settled in and helped shut down one moment in the second half when Australia got loose. Ending up leading the USMNT in touches has helped the U.S. win and keep the ball.

    Alex Freeman (8/10):

    A huge goal, one that was worth the wait that preceded it. Even outside of that scrappy header, Freeman was strong and helped set the tone against a physical Australia team.

    Sergino Dest (7/10):

    He was playing streetball out there again. When Dest is playing with confidence, he's so fun to watch. On Friday, Australia had a front-row seat.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Tyler Adams (8/10):

    Dropped between the center backs on the ball and shielded them off of it. Had one fantastic block late on to help keep Australia off the board.

    Weston McKennie (8/10):

    Absolutely fantastic. Australia had no idea what to do with him when he was on the ball, and his pressing made sure they couldn't do much when they had it, either. A high-level game from a top midfielder.

    Malik Tillman (7/10):

    Did everything to physically protect the ball in the sequence that preceded Freeman's goal. That was his best moment, but there were plenty of little ones, too.

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Folarin Balogun (7/10):

    So, so good on the first USMNT goal as he used his pace to breeze past the Australian defense. He did so a few more times throughout the game and was unlucky not to get a goal for his efforts.

    Ricardo Pepi (6/10):

    Was given a job and did it well. Against Australia's three gigantic center backs, Pepi gave them something significant to worry about and, while he never quite had a game-changing moment, he did keep the Socceroos occupied.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sebastian Berhalter (6/10):

    Replaced Pepi to give the U.S. that extra set of legs in the midfield. Didn't need to add much else, ultimately.

    Auston Trusty (6/10):

    No mistake why Pochettino turned to the big Celtic defender late, with Australia pushing to make it interesting.

    Joe Scally (6/10):

    Another late defensive-minded substitute to keep Australia at bay.

    Gio Reyna (N/A):

    Came in with just seconds remaining.

    Haji Wright (N/A):

    Same as above, although he did break loose for a look at goal.

    Mauricio Pochettino (7/10):

    Was forced into a big choice with Pulisic's absence, and you have to say he got it right. The U.S. dominated the game, kept Australia honest and, most importantly, got out with three more points. The only nitpick is that he may have waited too long to make subs, which made the second half a little bit flat and put the U.S. in a position to get some needless yellow cards.

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