"You don't need to know that": Manuel Neuer fuels speculation – is he really returning to the Germany squad?

With Bayern's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart looming next week and a potential World Cup campaign on the horizon, an injury to Neuer would have been badly timed. However, the captain quickly gave the all-clear after the final whistle. First, he returned to the pitch, hugged his teammates and joked around. Then, beaming, he held the championship trophy aloft and didn't hold back as he jumped and celebrated with his teammates. Afterward, he told Sky: "I felt a slight twinge in my calf; I didn't want to take any risks with next week in mind."

Asked whether he had spoken to national coach Julian Nagelsmann, he replied, "No, not recently. We've been in contact all year—just as I have with other former coaches and officials." Several outlets had recently claimed he was in Julian Nagelsmann's provisional 55-man squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament. Asked by Sky reporter Sebastian Hellmann whether he was planning a return to the national team, Neuer replied, "I'm totally relaxed. We're celebrating the league title today and have a very important match next week in the DFB Cup final. That's not on my mind today." He repeated this stance and, when asked whether he was ruling out taking part in the World Cup, added: "For me—as I said—that's not on my mind today. The beauty is that we're celebrating a title yet still have a job to do with this squad next week. You don't need to know that."

As the saying goes: that wasn't a denial—quite the opposite, in fact. Neuer's return to the national team now appears to be edging closer. Julian Nagelsmann could provide further clarity late on Saturday evening during his appearance on ZDF Sportstudio.