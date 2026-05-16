The 40-year-old goalkeeper for the German record champions was substituted by manager Vincent Kompany in the 60th minute of the 5-1 win over Effzeh, making way for backup keeper Jonas Urbig.
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"You don't need to know that": Manuel Neuer fuels speculation – is he really returning to the Germany squad?
Moments after Cologne won a corner, Neuer signalled to the bench during a goal kick that he could not continue. Limiting his movement to his left leg, the FCB captain still managed to acknowledge the Cologne players with a thumbs-up as he left the field. The 40-year-old has struggled with minor injuries throughout the season, with his left calf being a recurring issue.
Neuer offers a glimpse behind the scenes and fuels speculation
With Bayern's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart looming next week and a potential World Cup campaign on the horizon, an injury to Neuer would have been badly timed. However, the captain quickly gave the all-clear after the final whistle. First, he returned to the pitch, hugged his teammates and joked around. Then, beaming, he held the championship trophy aloft and didn't hold back as he jumped and celebrated with his teammates. Afterward, he told Sky: "I felt a slight twinge in my calf; I didn't want to take any risks with next week in mind."
Asked whether he had spoken to national coach Julian Nagelsmann, he replied, "No, not recently. We've been in contact all year—just as I have with other former coaches and officials." Several outlets had recently claimed he was in Julian Nagelsmann's provisional 55-man squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament. Asked by Sky reporter Sebastian Hellmann whether he was planning a return to the national team, Neuer replied, "I'm totally relaxed. We're celebrating the league title today and have a very important match next week in the DFB Cup final. That's not on my mind today." He repeated this stance and, when asked whether he was ruling out taking part in the World Cup, added: "For me—as I said—that's not on my mind today. The beauty is that we're celebrating a title yet still have a job to do with this squad next week. You don't need to know that."
As the saying goes: that wasn't a denial—quite the opposite, in fact. Neuer's return to the national team now appears to be edging closer. Julian Nagelsmann could provide further clarity late on Saturday evening during his appearance on ZDF Sportstudio.
The TV station reports that Neuer's return is official—Baumann also weighs in.
Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, who is usually well-informed, has confirmed that Neuer's return to the DFB squad is a done deal.
On X, Plettenberg wrote: "World Cup return decided: Julian Nagelsmann brings Manuel Neuer back as Germany's number 1 – DONE". According to the report, Neuer has reversed his retirement decision after talks with Nagelsmann and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler.
Current No. 1 Oliver Baumann, however, still expects to start at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "I'm going into pre-season and then the World Cup with a lot of confidence. He has expressed his confidence in me. Full stop," the TSG Hoffenheim keeper told Sky after the 0-4 defeat at Borussia Mönchengladbach. "I have my information—from my conversation with Julian [Nagelsmann]. It was a one-on-one conversation."