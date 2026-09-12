Xabi Alonso hails 'connected' Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers as Chelsea boss addresses 'rigged' Man of the Match dispute

The chemistry between Palmer and Rogers was on full display during the midweek Carabao Cup clash, where both players came off the bench to overturn a 2-0 deficit. Despite Rogers providing a creative masterclass, it was Palmer who was named the Man of the Match, leading to a playful exchange between the two friends in front of the cameras.

Alonso, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Hull City, expressed his delight at the competitive spirit within the squad. "For me, it's good that they both feel entitled to this award," the Spaniard remarked. "For sure, they are both enjoying themselves playing with the team, playing with each other.

"They enjoy when the other one makes good things for the team, and we were expecting that, but so happy that it is happening and that early days we have a good partnership there.

"As well with Joao [Pedro] linking with them, it's a strength that we have."



