Getty Images Sport
'Get your act in order' - Wrexham forced to apologize over training ground row
Council blasts Wrexham over procedure
Wrexham have been issued a stern warning by a local councillor to "get their act in order" after the club moved forward with construction at their new training ground without obtaining the necessary green light from planning authorities.
Councillor Mike Morris, who serves as the chair of the Gresford community council's planning committee, did not hold back in his assessment of the situation during a recent meeting. Morris emphasized that the club's recent successes on the field should not lead to a disregard for administrative protocols.
- Getty Images Sport
Retrospective application sparks debate
The controversy centers on a retrospective planning application for a new pavilion at the site, which was only submitted last month after building work had already commenced. Morris stated: 'I do wish that people would get their act in order and not put in retrospective applications just because it suits you - which, at the end of the day, is what it came down to. You wanted to do it in the summer, and you know the fact you've had good results, and you know the football club is doing very well, we all applaud that, but it's no excuse for not following the procedure properly.'
The committee chair further noted that the club would be treated like any other applicant despite their international fame. Morris added: 'It's no different to any other retrospective application. So it will be a matter for members to consider whether they are going to support it or not, and that will come out in the debate.'
Club issues formal apology
In response to the criticism, Wrexham's chief strategy officer Aidan Miller offered a formal and sincere apology to the committee and local residents. Miller explained that the club had attempted to balance the needs of the construction schedule with the surrounding community, though he admitted that the legal sequence of events was not ideal.
Aidan Miller's statement read: 'The club sought to undertake the works during the summer off-season period, when activity at the site is significantly reduced, allowing construction activity and associated impacts to be managed effectively and within the site footprint. The club recognises that planning permission would ordinarily be secured before development commences, and we sincerely apologise to the committee and local residents. Notwithstanding this, throughout the development of the project, the club has sought to act responsibly by selecting an established sporting location, making use of existing infrastructure, and designing a proposal to minimise impacts on neighbouring occupiers and the wider community.'
- Getty Images Sport
Pressure mounts on and off the pitch
Beyond the administrative hurdles, Wrexham are also facing a difficult period on the field. The club has engaged with the planning process by addressing concerns regarding parking, highways, and environmental impacts, with Miller noting: 'The club has engaged fully and thoroughly with the planning process, including undertaking pre-application consultation, engaging with statutory consultees, and responding to matters raised in relation to parking, highways and phosphate mitigation.'
Phil Parkinson's side recently suffered a bruising 6-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United at the London Stadium, a result that has left them languishing in 16th place in the table. With only one victory from their first seven games of the campaign, the pressure is mounting on the squad to mirror the ambition shown by the owners in their infrastructure projects.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting