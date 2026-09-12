'A very tough night' - Phil Parkinson takes blame as West Ham inflict heaviest defeat of Wrexham's Hollywood era

Wrexham experienced their heaviest defeat since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover in 2021 after being routed 6-0 by West Ham. The crushing loss at London Stadium eclipsed their previous record defeat, a 5-0 reversal against Stockport County in September 2023.

The Welsh club reached the Championship this season following an extraordinary run of three consecutive promotions. However, Phil Parkinson's side proved no match for a West Ham team relegated from the Premier League last term.