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Tom Hindle

The World Cup to MLS pipeline: Christian Pulisic, Mo Salah, Casemiro and the six global stars who could make an American move after the summer

Major League Soccer
FEATURES
M. Salah
B. Silva
Neymar
World Cup
M. Depay

From Christian Pulisic to Mohamed Salah, there are plenty of global superstars who could find themselves in MLS after the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup will, of course, bring some soccer stars to the United States. Every tournament feels big, and with 48 teams participating, some big names will surely play outsized roles in the outcome of the tournament. In many ways, it's what makes the World Cup compelling: the best in the world playing their best stuff.

Most of these guys already have impressive careers to hang their hats on. Mohamed Salah, for example, is not an unknown quantity. Neither are Neymar, Bernardo Silva, or Casemiro. But all three have something in common: their future in club football is uncertain. All three have either agreed to a buyout or seen their contract run down. As of the time of writing, all three are technically without a club.

And that makes things interesting if you're a Major League Soccer enthusiast. These days, the league doesn't really have to do all that much recruiting. The talent level is impressive, and people know about it. This World Cup, in all likelihood, is more of a recruiting tool than a cry for legitimacy. And who might take advantage? Indeed, there are a fair few would-be recruits to make their mark in MLS after the World Cup. GOAL runs through some of the biggest names...

  • Mohamed Salah Egypt(C)Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah, Egypt

    When Salah announced he would leave Liverpool after nearly a decade at the club midway through last season, rumors immediately started to swarm about his future destination. And, over six months later, it's still unclear where he will be playing football in just a couple of months. There is an obvious connection between him and San Diego FC, not least because the MLS club is owned by an Egyptian billionaire. NYCFC have also been linked- if only because there is a clear need for them to sign a big-name player to complement the opening of Etihad Park in just over a year. They could also use a bit of attacking help.

    And more broadly, MLS commissioner Don Garber publicly pleaded for Salah's arrival in the league. He wouldn't be the biggest signing in MLS history (that title belongs to Lionel Messi). He wouldn't be the second, either (David Beckham exists). But there is no doubt whatsoever that he would be No. 3. Salah is the biggest Muslim athlete in the world, and one of the best players of his generation. And even if there will undoubtedly be European and Saudi interest in securing his signature, Salah would be a fine fit in Major League Soccer.

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  • Casemiro BrasilGetty Images

    Casemiro, Brazil

    This one is all-but confirmed. If you'd asked a year ago, the word "star" would be doing plenty of heavy lifting when it came to Casemiro. Indeed, the Brazilian struggled immensely during the 2024-2025 season and never looked a fit under Ruben Amorim at Man United. But he was far more convincing when Michael Carrick took over, and was publicly urged by United fans to stay in the final weeks of the season.

    But the Brazilian has made it clear that he will move on. And it seems that he is nearing an MLS move. LA Galaxy were the first suitors, but Inter Miami have reportedly made a more serious inquiry. And the fact that they let former youth product Benjamin Cremaschi leave to Parma for a €4 million fee suggests that they are clearing space on their roster for the aging Brazilian. And despite being 34, he remains a key piece for the Selecao.

  • Bernardo Silva PortugalGetty Images

    Bernardo Silva, Portugal

    Bernardo Silva is a wonderful footballer. He is diminutive, slight, but immensely clever. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he is one of his favorite pupils. He might someday be an excellent coach. And after seeing his Man City contract expire at the end of the season, he would seem to have plenty of options next year. Barcelona are always a threat, and their interest is both longstanding and widely known. He represents value for money on a free transfer, too.

    ESPN reported, though, that multiple MLS clubs are interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder, who would instantly be an impact player.

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  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    Christian Pulisic, USMNT

    This one relies on a bit of 1994 logic. Following that World Cup, a number of the big names from the USMNT ended up in MLS. Their participation in the league helped it grow. In effect, they gave this thing a bit of life - not least thanks to some name value.

    There is a school of thought that the current generation could do with much the same. And there's evidence here to suggest that it just might happen. Weston McKennie was reportedly very close to signing for FC Cincinnati a couple of years ago, before Juventus convinced him to stick around. The midfielder seemed a prime post-World Cup target, but he penned a new contract to stay at Juve at the end of the season.

    Pulisic, meanwhile, is at something of a crossroads. 2025-26 was a season of two halves for Captain America. In the first few months, he was the most impactful footballer in Serie A. In the second half, he was ineffective and eventually benched by the now-sacked Max Allegri. His contract expires in 2027, and scattered talk has suggested that he could be looking for a way out. At 27, Pulisic probably has one last European deal in him. But a move to America might make sense.

    In addition, Garber has shared that Pulisic would very much be on his wish list in an interview with The Late Run.



  • Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Memphis Depay, Netherlands

    With all the respect in the world, it is surprising that Memphis is the Netherlands’ all time top scorer. The forward was on the road to stardom before a couple of ill-advised transfers, notably to Manchester United, rather derailed his progress. He responded by moving to Brazil’s Corinthians in 2024, and even if he has hardly set the world alight there, he continues to have the trust of his nation. Any MLS club looking for attacking help would be shrewd to give him a look.

  • Neymar Brazil 2026Getty Images

    Neymar, Brazil

    And this is the big one. Neymar has been linked with an MLS move for 18 months now. Serious interest from first Chicago and then Miami was reported in January 2025. But neither side could work out the right financial package to bring him from the Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal. Eventually, he signed for boyhood club Santos, and saw out a rather mixed road to Brazil's World Cup squad. He turned in some memorable appearances while reportedly playing through a knee injury.

    But in recent weeks, various knocks have limited his participation. The latest, a calf strain, put his World Cup inclusion in doubt. But he has stayed with the Brazil squad, and seems poised to remain there. His contract with Santos expires at the end of the year, but FC Cincinnati links have cropped up of late. There remains a chance an MLS move could come to fruition, after all.