Ella Toone, Salma Paralluelo & 10 women's stars who could still move during 2026's wild summer transfer window

It's strange to imagine Ella Toone playing for a club other than Manchester United and yet, with only a year left on her contract, it's a very real possibility.

Like three other players, Toone's deal was meant to expire this summer, but the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in January, with head coach Marc Skinner saying at the time: "It gives both parties that conversation place near the end of the contract and gives space to negotiate a potential new contract. It was always going to be that way for these four players, so we are now having constant conversations with them behind the scenes. They have been fantastic for us and the club will continue to try to find solutions for further extensions, hopefully for all of them."

Six months on and nothing has developed - as of yet. Asked about her future in June, while on England duty, Toone said: “Obviously it’s now time to talk. I just know I have got to make a decision on what’s best for me."

The playmaker has been a wonderful servant to United, the club she has supported all her life, came through the youth system of and returned to in 2018, when the first team was reinstated. But she has found chances to win trophies and play consistent Champions League football limited. Could that be a reason to look elsewhere? Or will Toone stay to push this project further along in the quest to get to that point of being a perennial challenger?

It'll be fascinating to see if any interest becomes apparent this summer, with Toone still only 26 years old and sure to be an enticing target for many.