Man Utd in danger of falling further behind WSL elite after slow start to summer transfer window leaves Red Devils at risk of being engulfed by improving middle class

What have United been up to? Well, Andrea Medina is through the door, the talented 22-year-old who can play as a centre-back or a left-back. She's a great signing and someone who addresses the lack of depth, too. But that's it so far.

There's been a real lack of rumours or reporting around potential targets for the Red Devils, too, with the biggest transfer stories instead concerning departures. It was widely reported on Tuesday that Melvine Malard is closing in on a move to Chelsea, while The Athletic understands the club are open to selling fellow forward Elisabeth Terland, United's top-scorer from last season, if an offer that meets their valuation is received, in order to reinvest the funds instead of potentially losing the Norway international on a free transfer next summer.

Terland, who rejected a new deal in November, is not the only name out of contract next year, either. Ella Toone is another, and when quizzed about her future last month, the England midfielder was non-committal.

"Obviously it’s now time to talk," Toone said. "I just know I have got to make a decision on what’s best for me."