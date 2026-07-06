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England Mexico winners losers GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

Victory of champions? Winners and losers as England produce a World Cup performance for the ages at the Azteca that proves Thomas Tuchel's team CAN go all the way

Winners & Losers
World Cup
England
FEATURES
Mexico vs England
Mexico
T. Tuchel
J. Bellingham
J. Quansah

Well, it was never going to be easy, was it? If England were to win at the Azteca - something that only two teams had managed before in a competitive fixture - there were going to be bumps, bruises and a fair few scares. What probably wasn't accounted for, though, was total chaos. And that's what this was: a back and forth, gutsy, often brilliant, consistently nerve-wracking and ultimatelyglorious 3-2 win over Mexico that provided an immense boost to England's World Cup hopes.

Here, more than anything else, England proved that they could respond to adversity. It started from minute one, really. Mexico pressed. England took the sting out of the game. And when the moment came, they struck. Bellingham provided the first, a clever diving header at the far post from a Bukayo Saka cross. He made the same run again 98 seconds later. Kane provided the pass for a 2-0 lead after 38 minutes.

And then it all went a little bit insane. Some suspect defending off a set-piece saw the ball fall kindly to Julian Quinones six yards out. He smashed home, and England scraped to half time 2-1 up. The second half needed control. But insanity ensued. England came out strong, and Nico O'Reilly hit the post. Then, down the other end, Jarrell Quansah slid in too enthusiastically on a Mexico counter-attack. He went off the ground, went over the top of the ball, and clattered his man. A VAR check confirmed what looked bad in real time - and Quansah was sent off.

But England countered back. Anthony Gordon darted beyond the Mexico defence and touched the ball around Raul Rangel, who dragged him down. The referee pointed to the penalty spot. Kane missed a spot-kick in the first game against Croatia. He converted here. Then Mexico got a penalty of their own - this one softer after Kane clipped Brian Gutierrez while attempting to clear the ball. Raul Jimenez, who really could have had four on the night, buried it.

At that point, Tuchel had a decision to make: play it out, or bunker down? He went for the latter. On came Dan Burn to anchor a 5-3-1 that saw off wave after wave of Mexico attacks. Jordan Pickford punched. Burn leapt and headed. Even Kane was back in his own box, lashing balls away. It was never comfortable. It was never easy. But perhaps it was never going to be.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Mexico City...

  • Jude Bellingham England 2:1Getty/GOAL

    WINNER: Jude Bellingham

    Jude Bellingham has been described in various ways over the past six months: a player of moments, a man with a bit too much attitude, Morgan Rogers' capable back-up. What he produced here was perhaps the most complete midfield performance England have seen in some time. Tuchel set up in something resembling a 4-4-2, with Bellingham playing pretty much as close to Kane as possible. And he showed the kind of finishing instincts that saw him break goalscoring records during his first season at Real Madrid. His two goals were frighteningly similar: the same run made from out to in - both complete with tidy finishes.

    And then came 50 minutes of grit. He played a bit of centre-midfield. Then a bit out on the right. There was a late sort of cameo up front to chase blind alleys and relieve pressure. Perhaps most crucially, this all came with Bellingham needing to avoid a booking to be available to play in the quarter-final. Mexico tried time and again to get under his skin. Bellingham never bit. How about another description, then? World Class.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    WINNER: Thomas Tuchel

    Tuchel said earlier this week that the football might not be all that glamorous if England are to make a deep run. That remark didn't necessarily go down too well in some corners. How dare this seasoned manager admit that you can't always win playing 'sexy football'? Well, his assertion was proven in style here.

    England were not glamorous, but this was a great game for Tuchel. He tweaked things from the start, and had a clear game plan here. England gave Mexico more or less nothing for 20 minutes. Then, they broke at the right times, and got their goals. And then, when the chaotic bit started, Tuchel kept his head. The back five probably earned him few friends among those watching in pubs at 3 a.m., but it worked a charm. The introduction of Burn, basically as a big lad to win headers, was a shrewd move.

    And then there was the faith kept in Anthony Gordon, who earned his spot back in the side after impressing off the bench against DR Congo. He was tireless for all 90 minutes. By the end of it all, England had played in two different formations, in four different styles, with various players switching to multiple positions. And one very calm manager oversaw it all.

  • QuansahGetty

    LOSER: Jarrel Quansah

    Quansah was a surprise starter at right-back. In fairness, England were short at the position. With Reece James still recovering from injury, Quansah was pretty much only Tuchel's option. For around 50 minutes, he did mostly ok. Quinones, Mexico's best player this tournament, offered relatively little other than his opportunistic goal. Quansah kept it tidy on the ball, too.

    But his red card was a remarkably silly thing. Quansah wasn't rash as much as overexcited. It was a challenge to prove how much he wanted it, really, overzealous, a bit brainless. He is a young player, and it was the kind of silly thing that young players so often do. Quansah was high. Mexico's bench was enraged. He could have few complaints when the referee sent him his marching orders.

    Perhaps the good news was that it didn't cost England in the end - although it's fair to wonder if Quansah will get another shot here.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    WINNER: Jordan Pickford

    What a time to remember to be a decent goalkeeper, eh?! Pickford for England and Pickford for Everton seem to be entirely different footballers sometimes. The Everton version has a mistake or two in him, and isn't always the most solid. When it comes to England, though, Pickford seems to grow into the shirt a bit.

    And this was a vintage, gritty goalkeeping showing. In the first half, Pickford made two mightily important saves - both to deny Jimenez. And then he spent the second doing a lot of things he tends to be quite good at: barking orders, coming for crosses, punching the ball away, getting it launched down the pitch to relieve pressure. Pickford is not a modern sort of finesse goalkeeper. This one required a bit more oomph. He provided it.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Mexico

    And so two out of the three host nations are out. This is a weird Mexico team, in truth. They are imbalanced, lacking in quality, and reliant on the ageing Jimenez and youthful Gilberto Mora. There is no real group that has grown together at the same time, developed in the same place, and found its true identity. It is for that reason that Javier Aguirre called his World Cup camp in mid-May.

    In fairness, Mexico perhaps outperformed the individuals they could offer. They topped their group. They picked up a convincing knockout win against a resurgent Ecuador. They played some pretty good football along the way. But once it came to playing a side that could beat them for quality, and showing a bit of invention in big moments, they crumbled. This team does not have the players to defend sides that break this quickly, the experience to not give up silly penalties, or the spark to break down low blocks. The late flurry of crosses was enthralling content, but it was something that England could handle relatively comfortably.

    Maybe there is nothing wrong with losing to a side that is, objectively, better than you. But losing at this famous cathedral of football will sting no matter what.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: England's World Cup credentials

    So this is the rollercoaster ride, then? Zoom out, and things look good enough now. England won impressively once, ugly twice, survived the Azteca, and have overcome a decent amount of adversity to get here. They have adapted on the fly, scored timely goals, and been relatively error free. This is not the control that Tuchel's hiring promised at all. But this is a decent navigation of a promising World Cup campaign.

    And perhaps it's after nights like this where you can start to dream a little bit. This isn't the best Mexico side in the world, but the Azteca has a real mythology about it. You're not supposed to win here, in the altitude, in the rain, with the fans screaming at you for 90-plus minutes. There are few genuine fortresses in football. This is one of them. It is difficult to overstate how tricky results come at this place.

    Obviously, nothing gets easier from here. But this was a win that not only keep England alive but also gives them reason for optimism. Norway in Miami will be tough. But there will be no more talk of altitude or needing caffeine pills to get through 90 minutes there. Now, it comes down to the football. And as a football team, England can be pretty compelling.