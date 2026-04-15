Where does Ousmane Dembele keep his Ballon d'Or? PSG star reveals with childlike pride of prestigious award in response to Thierry Henry question

Dembele was the undeniable star at Anfield on Tuesday night. The forward scored twice - in the 72nd and 91st minutes - to silence the home crowd and ensure PSG have safely reached the Champions League semi-finals. These strikes took his European tally to four goals in 10 appearances this term. Following this man-of-the-match display, he joined the American broadcast CBS Sports Golazo.

Before delving into serious tactical discussions, he joked with the studio crew, which included former France international Thierry Henry, admitting with a smile that "my English is bad" and opting to continue the interview in his native tongue.