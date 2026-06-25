‘Where are they?’ - West Ham, Chelsea & Liverpool see youth development questioned by Harry Redknapp as Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman breaks the mould

West Ham will be taking a step backwards in 2026-27, after suffering relegation into the Championship, and that may help to present more opportunities for their stars of tomorrow. Quizzed on whether that will be the case, Redknapp - speaking in association with BuzzBallz - told GOAL: “There's not one kid from the academy in the first team of West Ham. There's not one kid at Tottenham out of the academy in their team. Where have the kids all gone?

“They spend fortunes on academies, they've got all the facilities, the kids they go on coaches now to the leagues of rubbish. Back in the day you had the South East Counties League in London - Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham, all the London clubs, U18s. Now they go and play, they get on a coach, they stay overnight in a hotel, they travel all over the country. They're treated like superstars, but where are the superstars coming out of all this money that's being wasted on the academies?

“I don't see any players - one here, one there, one great one here. Max Dowman is probably going to be the best player in the country in a couple of years, other than that where are they?

“Where are they at West Ham? Where are they at Tottenham? Where are they at Liverpool? I don't see many at the moment. There's no kids coming through. Something has got to be done.”