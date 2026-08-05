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Vinicius Jr breaks silence on Real Madrid future in first interview since bombshell Arsenal transfer links
Vinicius opens up on Mourinho talks
Despite the deafening noise regarding a potential blockbuster move to north London, Vinicius has officially rejoined his teammates in the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old was spotted returning to the club's Valdebebas complex to undergo medical checks before hitting the training pitch. While his presence at the training ground could be seen as a blow to the Gunners, the player used his first media appearance of the pre-season to discuss his relationship with new boss Jose Mourinho.
Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the winger revealed that he has already held productive discussions with the Portuguese tactician about his role for the 2026-27 campaign. "Very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players and working really hard in training," he said. "He wants me to be just as I’ve always been – happy, positive and playing my own style of football."
- AFP
Pre-season grind amid transfer frenzy
The Brazilian international is coming off the back of a World Cup in North America and admits that the initial sessions back at Valdebebas have been physically demanding.
He detailed the intensity of the regime, saying: "I think the goal is to get us match fit so we have fewer injuries during the season and can rely on everyone throughout the campaign. Two days in already. Yesterday was a double session, today just the one. That’s how it’s going.
"Today we did some gym work, in the end they were short exercises to build up leg strength and I think it was a really good session.
"We all finished completely dead on our feet, but now it’s time to rest up for tomorrow. That’s pre-season for you – we’ve got to be ready."
Arteta targets marquee Emirates addition
While the player remains professional on the pitch, the backdrop of his contractual situation continues to simmer. Madrid have reportedly issued a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum regarding their final contract extension offer. With his current deal expiring next year, Los Blancos are said to be willing to cash in this summer if no agreement is reached. This has put Arsenal on high alert, with the Gunners boss personally leading the operation to convince Vinicius to join the Premier League champions.
Reports suggest that Arsenal are prepared to shatter their wage structure to make the 26-year-old the highest-paid player in Premier League history. The speculation was further fuelled when the player's agent posted social media updates from London.
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Madrid face major contract dilemma
The hierarchy at the Bernabeu now faces a critical decision as the transfer window enters its final weeks. They must either convince their star man to sign the proposed extension or risk losing him for a reduced fee now or for nothing in June 2027. Mourinho’s arrival has added a new dynamic to the situation, but the threat of Arsenal’s financial power remains a significant factor.
However, as long as the contract remains unsigned, the Gunners will remain vigilant and ready to pounce. The next few weeks will determine if Vinicius Jr will be the face of a new era at the Emirates or if he will spearhead Mourinho’s revolution in Madrid.
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