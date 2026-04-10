Vincent Kompany is the 'eye of the storm' as Bayern Munich CEO says coach 'makes every player better'

Speaking to Absolut Bayern, Dreesen used a vivid metaphor to describe the manager’s influence on the team.

“With his personality, his professional expertise, and his natural authority, he has quickly earned great respect throughout Europe," he explained. "Vincent emphasises that he wants a team with the power of a hurricane – for me, he is the eye of the storm. The calm he exudes also helps the team in more difficult phases."

"Kompany is a great asset to FC Bayern – as a coach and as a person. He has brought back the fun and the joy of playing, he makes every professional better, and our players trust him."