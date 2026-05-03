VIDEO: Sheffield United fans troll Tottenham with brutal song in anticipation of their Premier League relegation

The result sees Sheffield United finish the season with 60 points, a tally that leaves them mid-table but hopeful for a more consistent promotion push next year. For Derby, missing out on the play-off spots after a strong season will be a bitter pill to swallow, especially as they surrendered a lead at home in the final fixture of the campaign.

Manager Chris Wilder and his players kept their celebrations relatively low-key on the pitch. "It was a sellout here today, and I said that to the players - 'they [fans] have followed you up and down the country, and if any group of supporters deserve that after an incredibly challenging season, it's them', Wilder said as quoted by BBC Sport.

"And we've got through it with a reasonable points tally of 60. We wanted to get off the bottom of the division [where the Blades were when Wilder was reappointed], and we did that, then we wanted to get the club up the table, and we did that."